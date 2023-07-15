'Aparoopa' movie review: A fresh take on a classic love template with promising newcomers  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Love stories often pose a unique challenge as they tend to follow a familiar pattern: boy meets girl, encounters misunderstandings or obstacles, and eventually reconciles or rarely makes sacrifices. Breaking away from this template can be difficult. Has director Mahesh Babu presented a fresh take on romance in his latest, Aparoopa?

Vijay (Sughosh), a carefree boy from a middle-class family, enjoys life with his friend, played by Vijay Chendur, indulging in occasional excesses like drinking. His world changes when he meets Haasini (Hrithika Srinivas), a disciplined girl whose parents are absorbed in their work. Despite their contrasting personalities, they become friends and eventually fall in love. However, a small misunderstanding drives them apart. Can they overcome their differences? And which side of the family will support their reunion? These questions form the heart of the story.

Despite technological advancements and differences in storytelling, the essence of young romance remains the same in cinema. Mahesh Babu’s storyline may seem clichéd, focusing on the classic trope of a middle-class boy falling for a rich girl, leading to challenges arising from their differing backgrounds. Although the plot follows a familiar path, the introduction of two fresh faces injects new energy into the film.

Love knows no terms or conditions, but the resolution of differences becomes crucial for these characters. In the end, the parents play a pivotal role in bringing them together, evoking empathy from the audience. The inclusion of the song “Oh My Kareena,” sung by Puneeth Rajkumar, which concludes on a happy note, is a poignant moment.

Hrithika Srinivas shines as the girl-next-door, showcasing her charm, especially in dance sequences. Sughosh, portraying Vijay’s character, seems to have enjoyed showcasing different facets of an actor. The director provides every opportunity for the newcomer to shine, showcasing his skills in action, dance, and dialogue delivery, and allowing him to explore his acting abilities. Both newcomers make a decent effort in their first film, and it is now intriguing to see how they will shape their careers going forward.

The supporting cast features familiar senior actors such as Ashok and Aruna Balraj, as Sughosh’s parents, who are pleasant on screen. Avinash, as a doting and possessive father, adds depth to the story. Love stories ultimately revolve around matters of the heart, and Mahesh Babu remains true to the principles of the genre. The wholehearted efforts of the newcomers is definitely a reason to encourage the film and its stars.

