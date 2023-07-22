'Madhura Kaavya' movie review: Unmasking the medical mafia and the clash of healing practices

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Madhura Kaavya is a film coming from Madhusudhan Kyathanahalli, an Ayurvedic doctor who takes on multiple roles of a writer, director, actor and in charge of production. The story is set in a tranquil village where Yashoda, an Ayurvedic doctor, and Maaveera (Madhusudhan), who is presumed to be his son, gain admiration for their selfless dedication to providing free Ayurvedic treatments to patients. However, their altruistic mission faces severe opposition from the powerful medical mafia, represented by Health Minister Madesha who owns a hospital.

The film explores the clash between traditional Ayurvedic medicine and modern allopathic medicine, delving into the underlying philosophy and ethics of each approach. Initially, the story centers around this ideological conflict, but it eventually shifts its focus to the corrupt practices within the allopathic healthcare system, portraying a mafia-like operation seeking to suppress holistic healing.

Unfortunately, the film’s impact is hindered by the involvement of non-professional actors, which weakens the storytelling. While Madhusudhan’s expertise as an Ayurvedic doctor could have been used to present a compelling narrative about Ayurveda, the film ends up primarily concentrating on the medical mafia theme, a topic that has been explored before in Kannada cinema.

The narrative’s inconsistency and wavering focus on different themes test the audience’s patience, and it might have been more effective to maintain a steady exploration of Ayurveda’s significance instead of getting entangled in the realm of gangsters. However, the film’s strongest aspect lies in its portrayal of rural life, making it relevant and appealing to audiences in those areas.

Despite its flaws, Madhura Kaavya manages to shed light on the timeless clash between traditional and modern medicine. With a stronger narrative about Ayurveda and more polished acting, the film could have left a more significant impact. Nonetheless, it serves as a relevant piece for audiences in rural settings who appreciate the essence of traditional healing practices.

Madhura Kaavya

Director: Madhusudhan Kyathanahalli

Cast: Madhusudhan Kyathanahalli, Yashoda Gowda, Rajkumar Navik, Annappa Swamy, Nachappa.

Rating: 2.5/5

