Review: Untangling the dark web of Ambuja  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ambuja, directed by Srini Hanumantharaju, is a drama intertwined with an untold crime that delves into the dark world of seemingly ordinary lives harbouring horrifying secrets. The story revolves around Nandini, a crime reporter played by Shubha Poonja, who is determined to uncover the mystery behind the deaths of 15 women.

She teams up with her colleague Arjun (Deepak Subramanya) to embark on an intense investigation that leads them down a dangerous path. Meanwhile, Nandini’s mother, Paddu (Padmaja Rao), concerned about her daughter’s future due to a psychological disorder, suggests an unconventional match with her uncle Akhilesh (Jagadeesh), a gynaecologist. However, fate takes a dramatic turn when Arjun encounters a Lambani girl on a deserted roadside, triggering a series of life-changing events.

As a debutant director, Srini Hanumantharaju ambitiously tries to cater to diverse audience preferences by incorporating elements of crime, suspense, glamour, sentiment, and superstition.

While the film manages to hold the audience’s attention for a while, it struggles to maintain suspense until the end, leading to some aspects of the story lacking coherence.

Shubha Poonja, in her 50th film, as the determined crime reporter Nandini, delivers a convincing performance, However, the director could have extracted an even better portrayal from her.

Padmaja Rao portrays the concerned mother effectively, but her dialogue delivery occasionally veers towards being too loud.

Deepak Subramanya’s portrayal of Arjun is a key element of the film.

Rajini playing the titular character, Ambuja, unfortunately, gets limited screen time. Govinde Gowda provides much-needed comedic relief, though, at times, the comedy goes overboard and affects the film’s overall balance.

Ambuja is an average crime drama with engaging moments and a promising premise. However, it falls short of fully realising its potential, leaving some aspects of the plot underdeveloped. Nevertheless, Srini Hanumantharaju’s debut effort definitely hints at the director’s potential.

The film’s exploration of the dark side and its attempt to shed light on the complexities of human behaviour make it a one-time watch strictly for those intrigued by crime dramas with a twist.

Ambuja

Director: Srini Hanumantharaju

Cast: Shubha Poonja, Rajini, Jagadeesh, and Deepak Subramanya

Rating:2.5/5

