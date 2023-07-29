'Kousalya Supraja Rama' review:  A refreshing take on ‘real men’ and women’s Resilience

A Sharadhaa By

Kousalya Supraja Rama is a film that instantly reminded me of director Shashank’s words that said the film delves into the subject of male chauvinism and the eye-opening experiences that men often go through. The movie sheds light on what he has heard, experienced, and witnessed in his family and among his friends. As I watched the film, I was starkly confronted with the harsh reality it portrayed, which immediately resonated with the situations prevalent in every middle-class household. Being a woman, it struck a chord with me and related back to my own personal experiences.

Basically, the film challenges the traditional notions of masculinity and offers a guiding path for men to evolve beyond centuries-old prejudices. Despite being a family entertainer, the movie carries a compelling and powerful message aimed at the male audience, which is meticulously crafted to effectively communicate this message to women too.

The story begins when Santhu (Nagabhushan), who is actively engaged in the process of finding a bride, receives a call informing him that his cousin Ram (Krishna) is admitted to the hospital. As he rushes to the hospital, the narrative unfolds through his vivid and engaging narration, keeping the entire conversation in the film lively and moving.

The film opens with Ram’s father, Siddegowda (Rangayana Raghu), exemplifying deeply ingrained biases against women, which, unfortunately, also shape Ram’s behaviour. Siddegowda is a man driven by male ego, and he insists that his son follows the path he deems appropriate. This becomes evident when he vehemently objects to Ram playing the role of Draupadi in a school play.

Ram’s mother Kousalya shows immense resilience and strength as she faces her husband Siddegowda’s frequent outbursts and tantrums. Despite the challenges posed by his chauvinistic attitudes and demands, she strives to maintain harmony within the household. Ram, upon entering college, remains entangled in his male ego and is unwilling to befriend any women. However, he eventually meets Shivani (Brinda Acharya), whom he falls deeply in love with. Shivani becomes the catalyst for a significant change in Ram’s perspective.

Unfortunately, their relationship takes a downturn when, one fateful day, Shivani witnesses a glimpse of the ‘real man’ that resides inside Ram—a reflection of his chauvinistic upbringing. She decides to break up with him, but Ram finds himself sulking for an entirely different reason. Tragedy strikes soon after when Kousalya, his mother, passes away.

In the midst of grief and soul-searching, Ram makes a life-altering decision to marry the girl, Muthulakshmi (Milana Nagaraj) his mother had chosen for him, without even meeting her. This pivotal moment puts the tale of the “real man” to the test, as Ram confronts his own biases and beliefs.

Shashank’s earlier movies often revolved around family dramas with romantic elements.

However, Kousalya Supraja Rama breaks away from his typical style, presenting a fresh and unique storyline. In an industry frequently criticised for promoting male chauvinism, the director takes a distinctive perspective by portraying the idea of a ‘real man’ from a woman’s viewpoint. The film sheds light on the negative impact of male superiority on the lives of many girls. Shashank artfully handles this crucial subject with a cheerful touch of humour, making it a must-watch for families seeking both enjoyment and thought-provoking themes.

Darling Krishna’s portrayal of his character in two shades mirrors the reality of many households in society and his performance adds depth to the movie. Despite having worked together many times before, Milana Nagaraj and Krishna showcase their acting prowess once again with their distinct chemistry. Milana’s character is compelling as she strives for personal growth and faces the challenges imposed by her parents in her journey to become a doctor. Her portrayal is convincing and she effectively utilises her screen time.

Brinda Acharya’s portrayal of Krishna’s love interest is mature and perfectly suits the college girl’s character. Actor Nagabhushan deserves special recognition for bringing life to the serious topic of the film. His delivery of punch lines and expressive acting add a delightful touch to the overall experience. Rangayana Raghu portrays the role of the protagonist’s father with adept skill. Sudha Belawadi’s performance as his wife adds a sentimental touch and soul to the story, well-supported by the rest of the cast.

The songs by Arjun Janya are well-placed and meaningful, while the background music enhances the melodrama. Cinematographer, Sugnaan masterfully captures the emotions up close, perfectly suiting the film’s requirements. Kousalya Supraja Rama depicts a reality that resonates with almost everyone’s home in society, dispelling the illusion behind notions of men and masculinity. The movie takes a strong stance in challenging traditional beliefs and offers a guiding path for men to evolve beyond centuries-old prejudices. Despite the potential to become preachy, Kousalya Supraja Rama remains a total entertainer.

