Gadhayuddha: A blend of divine and demonic forces  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

With Gadhayuddha, director Srivatsa Rao has taken a bold departure from the usual by selecting a subject that aims to captivate the hearts of avid movie enthusiasts with an uncommon storyline. The research into the prevalent practices of black magic in the culturally rich regions of Kerala, Maharashtra, and certain parts of Karnataka is evident in the film.

The narrative revolves around the interplay between the divine and possession. The central character Dr. Bheem (Sumit), embodies the essence of selflessness. His sole desire is to foster a harmonious existence for the villagers, shielding them from the menacing grip of villains seeking to infiltrate their tranquil lives. Upon receiving a directive from the Police Commissioner (Sharath Lohitasva), Dr. Bheem embarks on a journey to a remote village where the dark arts of black magic are practised.

The village Dr Bheem visits prove to be treacherous terrain, dominated by sinister sorcerers possessing the malevolent ability to afflict individuals residing over 300 kilometres away. In his valiant quest to eradicate these nefarious practitioners of black magic, Dr Bheem encounters numerous challenges and obstacles. Amidst the mystical and perilous atmosphere, he finds himself in the company of a scientist, (Ramesh Bhat), a sagacious astrologer, (Shivaram), and a police inspector, (Sathyajith), who tragically lost his leg as a result of black magic.

Sumit, hailing from a cricketing background, makes a grand entrance as a lead actor into Kannada cinema. While he excels in action, there is room for improvement, particularly in his dialogue delivery. Dhanya Patil too delivers a promising performance.

Moreover, it is a bittersweet pleasure to witness veteran character actors, the late Shivaram and the late Sathyajith, grace the screen one last time. Additionally, Sadhu Kokila’s portrayal of a comedic police inspector, along with his energetic dance in a special song sequence, Akki Bele Dabba, is a treat for the audience. Danny Kuttappa delivers a convincing portrayal as the antagonist.

In conclusion, Director Srivatsa Rao’s audacious choice of subject matter, coupled with the relentless efforts invested in researching black magic practices, is a good attempt. The film encompasses a tapestry of divine and demonic elements, woven together to create a suspenseful narrative. With its cast, including the promising debut of Sumit, along with seasoned actors, this film is a testament to the indomitable spirit of good and the enduring battle against evil.

