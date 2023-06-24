'Agrasena ' movie review: A blend of action and drama in this quest for a missing body 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Murugesh Kannappa, a former associate of A Harsha, makes his directorial debut with Agrasena. The film aims to portray the contrasting aspects of city life and village life, by focussing how cities have anti-social elements and indifferent authorities. It also challenges the belief that rural areas are completely free from these problems. Macroscopically, Aggrasena may be perceived as a typical action drama overall.

The core theme of Agrasena revolves around a father-son sentiment, primarily conveyed through action-packed sequences. The story follows Adishesha (Agasthya Balagere), who embarks on a quest to find his deceased father’s body. The father Soorappa (Ramakrishna), and Adishesha hail from Ramdevapura, a village where the inhabitants strongly believe in avoiding the city at all costs.

Soorappa, even goes to an extent and extracts a promise from Adisesha to never set foot in the city and imparts the same advice to his fellow villagers. However, unfortunate circumstances arise when Soorappa falls severely ill and requires treatment at a city hospital. Adisesha, torn between fulfilling his father’s wish and ensuring his well-being, entrusts Amar Viraj, his father’s manager’s grandson, to take care of Soorappa in the city. Tragically, Amar Viraj takes advantage of the situation and misuses the entrusted money. The plot takes a dramatic turn when Soorappa is declared dead, and the body brought back to the village turns out not to be his.

Left with no choice, Adisesha reluctantly ventures into the city in search of his father’s body. Along the way, he discovers Amar’s misdeeds, including squandering the money entrusted to him. As a result, he takes away Rishika (Rachana Dasarth), Amar’s love interest, and in return demands his father’s body. The crux of the story lies in whether Adisesha will find his father’s body, whether Amar will face the consequences of his actions, and whether he can reclaim his lost love. The second half of the film intensifies with action-packed sequences and emotional moments.

Agrasena skillfully presents the contrast between the village and the city, immersing viewers in the events surrounding Adisesha, his father, and their relationship. The unexpected twist involving the missing body becomes the central theme that propels the narrative forward. However, the film falls short in the second half, primarily due to prolonged fight scenes and excessive sentimentality, which may deter the interest of the audience. It is intriguing to witness senior actor Ramakrishna in a pivotal role, with the entire film revolving around his character.

This marks his remarkable 200th film, and his experience shines through as he effortlessly portrays his role. On the other hand, Amar Viraj, gets to display his acting skills and dancing abilities. Agasthya Balgere, portraying Adisesha, shoulders a substantial role and delivers a strong performance, particularly excelling in the film’s action sequences. Rachana Darsath’s role, unfortunately, offers limited opportunities for her to showcase her talent, mostly confined to being a love interest.

The director had a compelling story at hand, shedding light on the disparities between city and village life. However, the inclusion of excessive action and violent scenes transforms Agrasena into a conventional revenge drama, deviating somewhat from its original premise.

Agrasena

Director: Murugesh Kannappa

Cast: Amar Viraj, Agasthya Balagere, and Rachana Dasharath

Rating: 2.5/5

