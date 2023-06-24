'Kerala crim files' review: Authentic and absorbing police procedural

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

Disney+ Hotstar’s maiden Malayalam web series is a murder mystery centered around the killing of a sex worker named Swapna in a dilapidated lodge in Ernakulam city. An address that reads ‘Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara’ is all the cops have to nab the murderer.

Early into the show, we see a stage play in which a king orders a soldier to find the culprit who stole the princess’ anklet within six days. It’s a smartly done foreshadowing moment. The soldier in the play is Sub Inspector Manoj (Aju Varghese), who heads the Swapna murder investigation. Ashiq Aimar’s screenplay split into six episodes, focuses on the investigation that happens over the course of the next six days.

Right from the beginning, it is clear that the makers are aiming for an authentic portrayal of the police procedural. Even the titles of each episode are named after the various stages of investigation—Crime Scene, Mahazar, Detection, Findings, Evidence and Charge Sheet. It is evident that detailed research has been carried out to study how the cops go about their job. The long-format storytelling also enables the makers to painstakingly present every single detail, but without losing a grip on the engagement factor.

Like most investigative thrillers these days, the story is set a few years back (2011 in this case) to negate the influence of today’s advanced technology in crime-solving. Though there is some presence of CCTV footage and call detail records, they don’t turn into major leads for the cops. Most of the information is gathered through locals and connecting the dots from there. This old-school approach makes the proceedings more interesting. What the cops initially deem as a cakewalk, eventually takes them for quite a spin. The investigation lasts for just six days, but it feels like an eternity as they keep circling back to the same point despite having all the leads and crucial evidence. That said, the makers do take a convenient route and resort to coincidental clues rather than fixing the sights on brainy findings.

Sans a twirled moustache or a towering figure, Aju Varghese looks apt as the everyday cop. In fact, there isn’t anything instantly striking about him. He is not one to misuse power or even raise his voice. But what defines him is his grit. It’s a cleverly built character, whose resolution to crack the case grows gradually after a series of failures. Initially, there’s a smirk in his face every time he finds a major lead and feels like getting closer to Shiju. But after repeated dejection, he wears out. Aju expertly handles the varying moods of the character. However, the series is not just about him though.

Lal, who plays CI Kurian, gets an interesting character sketch as well. He is initially depicted as a superior officer who craves publicity. But later, we get a subtle hint as to why he loves attention. Kurian is separated from his family, and every time his photo appears in the newspaper, his daughter calls him and he gets to spend some time with her. Kurian’s characterisation as a short-tempered and foul-mouthed policeman is completely in contrast to Aju’s Manoj. But two things that unifies them are their love for smoking and their determination to catch Shiju.

The investigation team also has a slightly intimidating, seasoned cop in Pradeep (Zhinz Shan), a hyperactive young blood in Vinu (Sanju), and a practical Sunil (Navas Vallikunnu), who is also worried about his pregnant wife. Without deviating much from the core investigation, the narrative also touches upon these men and their personal lives. However, the women in this world get a raw deal. There are a few sex workers and housewives in the narrative, but we don’t get to know much about them except for some basic information. At the same time, it’s also commendable how the writing steers clear of the frequently traversed path of getting into the killer’s past and understanding his psyche.

It’s also impressive how the series has the viewer hooked till the end without any major cliffhangers after each episode—a norm in streaming shows. Keeping the writing aside, it also boasts of some rich production values. Ahammed Khabeer enhances the text material by employing a visually motivated narrative. Cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus gets his frames beautifully lit and it gives a distinctive look to the show. This is probably the first time Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing for a thriller and he delivers a stellar work. The background score sounds unique throughout the narrative and plays a major role in heightening the tense moments.

If the compelling chase for Shiju, Parayil Veedu is anything to go by, the second season of Kerala Crime Files could well be an even more exhilarating ride.

Yes, the cops get a new call and the chase is on!

Cast: Aju Varghese, Lal, Zhinz Shan, Navas, Sanju Sanichen

Director: Ahammed Khabeer

Streamer: Disney+ Hotstar

Rating: 3.5/5

