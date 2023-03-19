'Luther The Fallen Sun' movie review: No thrill kills

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

It is not new for a successful TV series to have a movie based on it. We have seen it with Sex and the City and Breaking Bad. It is happening for Community. We have all anticipated it for Friends, for years. Currently in the offing is Luther: The Fallen Sun, a film that follows the happenings of Season 5 of the hit series of the same name. What essentially clicks for the film is that the story works even for those unaware of the series’ legacy. It is also because of Idris Elba, who plays the titular no-holds-barred cop to the hilt.

The film begins with a missing case that is assigned to Luther. While Season 5 ended with him being imprisoned for bending one too many rules, the current production skirts around that conclusion to give a fresh timeline for the events to come. Even before Luther finds a way to reach the bottom of the case, David Robey (Andy Serkis) gets him imprisoned by finding dirt on the maverick cop.

In a rather unconventional turn of narrative choices, particularly for a detective thriller, the audience is made aware of the antagonist’s identity right from the first frame. In fact, his modus operandi––how he goes about kidnapping people and burning them alive—is laid bare for the viewers to arm themselves with information. Despite impressive performances by both Elba and Serkis, the film fails to leave a mark. The writing does not match up to the panache of the original, and Serkis’s Robey is its biggest victim. Only a powerhouse like him could still somewhat salvage the role of the primary villain, considering the character arc is hilariously one-note.

Thankfully, Luther is better defined. There is depth in the portrayal, and he is shown to be more than just the cases he solves, the rules he breaks, or the friends and enemies he makes. But it is Elba who takes the character to another level. Brilliant in the action sequences, particularly a segment choreographed in the prison, and another on the train tracks, the actor is suave in his mannerisms and smooth with his moves.

The credits in The Fallen Sun promise something bigger and better for the lead character, but considering the long-standing rumours about Elba being the next James Bond, the ambiguous ending can be extrapolated from Luther to Elba himself. That is definitely the biggest takeaway from the film.

It is not new for a successful TV series to have a movie based on it. We have seen it with Sex and the City and Breaking Bad. It is happening for Community. We have all anticipated it for Friends, for years. Currently in the offing is Luther: The Fallen Sun, a film that follows the happenings of Season 5 of the hit series of the same name. What essentially clicks for the film is that the story works even for those unaware of the series’ legacy. It is also because of Idris Elba, who plays the titular no-holds-barred cop to the hilt. The film begins with a missing case that is assigned to Luther. While Season 5 ended with him being imprisoned for bending one too many rules, the current production skirts around that conclusion to give a fresh timeline for the events to come. Even before Luther finds a way to reach the bottom of the case, David Robey (Andy Serkis) gets him imprisoned by finding dirt on the maverick cop. In a rather unconventional turn of narrative choices, particularly for a detective thriller, the audience is made aware of the antagonist’s identity right from the first frame. In fact, his modus operandi––how he goes about kidnapping people and burning them alive—is laid bare for the viewers to arm themselves with information. Despite impressive performances by both Elba and Serkis, the film fails to leave a mark. The writing does not match up to the panache of the original, and Serkis’s Robey is its biggest victim. Only a powerhouse like him could still somewhat salvage the role of the primary villain, considering the character arc is hilariously one-note.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Thankfully, Luther is better defined. There is depth in the portrayal, and he is shown to be more than just the cases he solves, the rules he breaks, or the friends and enemies he makes. But it is Elba who takes the character to another level. Brilliant in the action sequences, particularly a segment choreographed in the prison, and another on the train tracks, the actor is suave in his mannerisms and smooth with his moves. The credits in The Fallen Sun promise something bigger and better for the lead character, but considering the long-standing rumours about Elba being the next James Bond, the ambiguous ending can be extrapolated from Luther to Elba himself. That is definitely the biggest takeaway from the film.