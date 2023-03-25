Home Entertainment Review

'Sengalam' review: An effective yet predictable tale of power play

In a dialogue-heavy series, actors Kalaiyarasan, Vani and Shali put up assertive performances that elevate this rather familiar tale.

Published: 25th March 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sengalam

Sengalam

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

They say loyalty in politics only serves a personal purpose. Probably why any political power game finds itself at the centre of a vicious and unending loop. In some ways, political power is like energy... it can neither be created nor destroyed, and can only be transferred from one political leader to another. The plot of the new Zee5 web series, Sengalam (Red battlefield), is all about this never-ending battle of passing the baton.

The nine-episode series shows two parallel tracks colliding in the end by untying the knots and joining the dots. Each episode is divided into two segments. It travels from present-day Virudhanagar where Rayar (Kalaiyarasan) and his two brothers are in a hideout after committing murders, to the past where a family with three generations of political legacy faces off against a new political rival. Will the third-generation chairman, Rajamanikam (Pawan), married to Suriyakala (Vani Bhojan) finally be dethroned?

Rajamanikam’s sudden demise sets the ball rolling and brings to the fore Suriyakala’s machinations to rule the municipality. In this quest, she uses the wisdom of her friend Natchiyar (Shali Nivekas), who is the queenmaker, and her brother Rayar. The initial episodes are focused on establishing the characters, and the narrative is burdened by exposition. Although few scenes seem a bit staged, Sengalam gains momentum after the third episode when Suriyakala strategises her way to the top.

Those who have observed Tamil Nadu politics know of the camaraderie and fallout between former CM J Jayalalithaa and her close aide V Sasikala. In many ways, Sengalam seems to explore a similar equation with its principal characters albeit approaching it through the purview of local governance. Although the plotlines result in some predictable pay-offs, it is burdened even more by some underwhelming staging, especially with the lacklustre police procedurals, and the onscreen hype about the election results doesn’t really translate off-screen. The lack of inventiveness in the visual style, and a template narrative style don’t help the promising premise. But director SR Prabhakaran, who has already proved his penchant for rural dramas, strikes gold with the mounting of Sengalam too. The fragrances of the Chettinadu swirl around through the dialect, the vintage houses, the crooked lanes through the hamlets, and the vast and arid forest ranges.

In a dialogue-heavy series, actors Kalaiyarasan, Vani and Shali put up assertive performances that elevate this rather familiar tale. There is an interesting layer involving Rayar’s estranged wife Mathi, who might come across as just a comic relief, but has a poignant moment where she reflects on how not all women get to do what they love. Such brief moments of pathos keep the narrative ticking, and another such scene was the one involving Rayar and Suriya as they discuss the chasm between them despite the unprofessed love found in the crevices of their hearts. There is no doubt that politics cannot be without the influence of class and caste, and Sengalam subtly brings in these angles in the exploration of how innocent individuals are often caught in the crossfire of devious plots.

This desperate craving for the all-consuming power to break out of the shackles, and reach the upper echelons, is best explored through the convincing Naachi, who has no qualms admitting politics is like fishing in murky waters. In fact, it is her pertinent questions about politics that form the base of Sengalam. 

Even if the hype is not as big as the Baahubali cliffhanger, Sengalam does have a cogent one in the form of ‘Who killed Rajamanikam?’ There is a hint of a sequel, which promises to answer questions like the strategy of the new chairperson and the plight of Rayar and his brothers. With the players and the plot in place, all that is required of the sequel is to have more focus and finesse. Will that happen? That is one more question that the sequel will hopefully answer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sengalam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
The Magician’s Elephant

'The Magician’s Elephant' review: In pursuit of innocence

'John Wick: Chapter 4' 

'John Wick: Chapter 4' review: John Wick gets even more stylish in fourth episode

'Bheed'.

'Bheed' film review: Compelling tale of the migrant crisis, sanitised of any political commentary

Darshana Rajendran in Purusha Pretham.

'Purusha Pretham' movie review: Gritty procedural with an even blend of the comic and morbid

Unprisoned Creator: Tracy McMillan 

'Unprisoned' review: Delroy Lindo shines in heartwarming father-daughter drama

Gallery
Ranveer Singh, who had dislodged peer Akshay Kumar to become the second most valuable celebrity in 2021, emerged as the most valued Indian celebrity in 2022, racing ahead of Kohli with an overall value of USD 181.7 million in 2022. (Photo | PTI) GalleryIcon
IN PICS| India's most valuable celebrities of 2022
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the U.S. perform during the pairs' short program in the World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Knierim and Frazier started their 2022-23 campaign with a gold medal at 2022 Skate America. The achievement marked their first Grand Prix title in a full-fledged Grand Prix event. (Photo | AP) GalleryIcon
IN PICS | ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023: Pressure on for Japan as skaters aim to bring it home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp