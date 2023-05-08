Queen Charlotte review: A prequel engaged in pertinent topics

What makes the prequel more heartening is how it takes on the case of racial prejudice and mental illness. Drawn from the real life of George III, the series smartly delves into showing the rudimentary, shocking practices of treating mental illness at the same time shining an empathetic angle. If women are expected to conform to the norms of embracing their “womanly-ness”, men are expected to not show their vulnerability. “There is no room for illness or weakness for King,” says George’s mother. But it’s Charlotte who rescues George from minacious ways of treatment and allows him to be “mad” if that’s what he wants. In turn, George is the only one who sees Charlotte for what she is, and more importantly, gives her a “taste of rare air, equality”.