Topicality burdens narrative of this Sudhir Mishra directorial

The film is set against the backdrop of a small town in Rajasthan. Vicky is an upcoming leader unafraid to use fringe elements to advance his political career. After getting injured in a stone-pelting incident during a rally, Vicky gives a task to his curved-moustached, tika-wearing minion Chandan (Sharib Hashmi) to kill a man. The murder happens in a meat shop (who can the victim be?) and the video goes viral. Nivedita is disturbed by his fiancée’s actions and decides to escape. In parallel, US-return Rahab is a telecom tycoon who is on the way to meet his wife at a literature festival. Rahab and Nivedita’s paths cross and situations lead them to get on the run, with Vicky on their heels. To save his image and future political prospects, Vicky plants fake news that Rahab escaping with Nivedita is a case of Love Jihad.