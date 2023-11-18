'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' review: A worthy addition that captures the soul of its predecessors

Aswin Devan By

Express News Service

Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Ziegler) sings the ballad, “Are you, are you coming to the tree...” while sitting in a calm and peaceful atmosphere with her hair blowing gently in the breeze. She leans over Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and tells him that trust is more important than love. Above them, a flock of mockingbirds flutters, a subtle precursor to the future events that will unfold in the world of the Hunger Games. This song and these birds will be heard again 64 years later when Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) is born and takes part in the 74th annual Hunger Games. Now, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes us to the 10th annual Hunger Games. The prequel traces the journey of Coriolanus Snow - The authoritarian president of Panem.

Eighteen-year-old Coriolanus is tender but firm. He is soft-spoken but shrewd. He lives in the memory of his forgone prosperity of an affluent family. As the war takes down the fortune and the family struggles to support his grandmother and cousin, he must win the academy’s top position and the prize money.

However, fate takes a turn, and he is forced to mentor one of the female tributes from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird, in the 10th Hunger Games. During their first encounter, Coriolanus presents her with a white rose, but she plucks a petal from it and swallows it. She wears a corset that bears the image of an intertwined snake-like shape with colourful flowers. It could be an allegory for the persona she embodies — a being that is venomous yet delicate, like a flower. She may bite when survival is at stake but still exudes a persuasive persona.

Coriolanus and Lucy bond and grow close. When they meet in the zoo, a place where all the participants are gathered, she tells him, “Things would’ve been different if we met in another circumstance”. A tender intimacy grows between the duo as the iron grills separate them. We see the development of the unending conundrum between the plebeians and patricians as they try to find common ground amidst their differences. Despite their efforts, society and circumstances continue to remind them of their divide.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is presented in three chapters, each marking a distinct phase of Coriolanus’ life. Interestingly, the film’s narrative is never about the game; it is all about Snow, and the pivotal role he plays in the games. In one of the scenes, when Coryo says he feels powerful by killing, you can see the thrones he hides in those rose flowers. And when it segues into the third chapter, outrightly, you see the seeds of a megalomaniac in that tender face.

The film is also a mighty win for its leading lady, Lucy Gray Baird. She is more like a propeller who gives purpose to Snow. She excels as a mighty canon of her own. Sometimes, it’s difficult to tell who is the anchor for whom, as their narratives are tightly intertwined. However, Lucy is portrayed as more independent than Snow. She has her own agency and could exist without his presence.

As the film progresses towards its final chapter, the long duration and slow pace can be tested. However, the exceptional performances of the cast and the captivating background score more than compensate for this. The famous phrase “May the odds be ever in your favour” is not mentioned here, but I would like to express that the legacy of The Hunger Games is firmly intact, and all the odds are definitely in favour.

Director: Francis Lawrence

Starring: Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Ziegler) sings the ballad, “Are you, are you coming to the tree...” while sitting in a calm and peaceful atmosphere with her hair blowing gently in the breeze. She leans over Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and tells him that trust is more important than love. Above them, a flock of mockingbirds flutters, a subtle precursor to the future events that will unfold in the world of the Hunger Games. This song and these birds will be heard again 64 years later when Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) is born and takes part in the 74th annual Hunger Games. Now, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes us to the 10th annual Hunger Games. The prequel traces the journey of Coriolanus Snow - The authoritarian president of Panem. Eighteen-year-old Coriolanus is tender but firm. He is soft-spoken but shrewd. He lives in the memory of his forgone prosperity of an affluent family. As the war takes down the fortune and the family struggles to support his grandmother and cousin, he must win the academy’s top position and the prize money. However, fate takes a turn, and he is forced to mentor one of the female tributes from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird, in the 10th Hunger Games. During their first encounter, Coriolanus presents her with a white rose, but she plucks a petal from it and swallows it. She wears a corset that bears the image of an intertwined snake-like shape with colourful flowers. It could be an allegory for the persona she embodies — a being that is venomous yet delicate, like a flower. She may bite when survival is at stake but still exudes a persuasive persona.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Coriolanus and Lucy bond and grow close. When they meet in the zoo, a place where all the participants are gathered, she tells him, “Things would’ve been different if we met in another circumstance”. A tender intimacy grows between the duo as the iron grills separate them. We see the development of the unending conundrum between the plebeians and patricians as they try to find common ground amidst their differences. Despite their efforts, society and circumstances continue to remind them of their divide. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is presented in three chapters, each marking a distinct phase of Coriolanus’ life. Interestingly, the film’s narrative is never about the game; it is all about Snow, and the pivotal role he plays in the games. In one of the scenes, when Coryo says he feels powerful by killing, you can see the thrones he hides in those rose flowers. And when it segues into the third chapter, outrightly, you see the seeds of a megalomaniac in that tender face. The film is also a mighty win for its leading lady, Lucy Gray Baird. She is more like a propeller who gives purpose to Snow. She excels as a mighty canon of her own. Sometimes, it’s difficult to tell who is the anchor for whom, as their narratives are tightly intertwined. However, Lucy is portrayed as more independent than Snow. She has her own agency and could exist without his presence. As the film progresses towards its final chapter, the long duration and slow pace can be tested. However, the exceptional performances of the cast and the captivating background score more than compensate for this. The famous phrase “May the odds be ever in your favour” is not mentioned here, but I would like to express that the legacy of The Hunger Games is firmly intact, and all the odds are definitely in favour. Director: Francis Lawrence Starring: Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp