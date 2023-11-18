'The Vacant House' film review: Sincere efforts lost in a terribly wanting film

A Sharadhaa By

Any actor transitioning behind the camera to direct a film must have gone through meticulous contemplation and a significant degree of conscientiousness. Ester Noronha, a seasoned actor with 40 films under her belt spanning seven languages is at the juncture now. Her foray into the direction with The Vacant House stands as a testament to her multifaceted talents. Not only has she adeptly maneuvered direction, scripting, and lead acting, but has also handled music composition, showcasing her unyielding determination. Yet, the pivotal question looms: Will her wealth of experience yield bountiful fruits in her directorial debut?

The film unfolds amidst a somber backdrop where an auto-rickshaw driver unexpectedly encounters a stranger holding a lifeless body, beseeching for transportation. Despite initial hesitance, the driver's curiosity prompts him to inquire about the corpse. The stranger, Manav (Shreyas Chinga), in turn, demands an introduction before divulging any information.

Manav, a solitary educator, unravels the intricate tapestry of his life—a life intertwined with an unoccupied house until the arrival of Moha (Ester Noronha) and Mahesh (Sandeep Malani). Manav, ensnared by Moha's allure, inadvertently develops feelings for her, ignorant of her marital ties to Mahesh. Their clandestine encounters precipitate a clash with Mahesh, who vehemently warns Manav to steer clear of Moha's path.

Subsequent events see Manav relocating, and one day, it's through a friend that he learns of Mahesh's demise and Moha's severe injuries. The destinies of Manav and Moha converge, becoming the nucleus of The Vacant House, ultimately metamorphosing into a horror tale. Ester Noronha's directorial debut contends with a myriad of shortcomings. It's a bit slow in the first half and some scenes might make it hard to believe, like showing people in romantic relationships with their dead partners, and even choosing to end their lives with them.

Noronha's versatile contributions, however, shine through, radiating confidence and finesse, notably in her daring portrayal of intimate sequences. Sandeep Malani makes a special appearance, embodying the role of a possessive husband, while Shreyas Chinga's performance slows the film's momentum. Seema Buthello, albeit in a brief appearance, leaves her mark. Despite its flaws, The Vacant House hints at Noronha's potential as a filmmaker, leaving room for growth and improvement in her future endeavors.

Name: The Vacant House

Director: Ester Noronha

Cast: Ester Noronha, Sandeep Malani, Shreyas Chinga, and Seema Buthello.

Rating: 2.5/5

