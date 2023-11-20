'Rajayoga' movie review: Explores society’s superstitions with grit and conviction

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rajayoga weaves together the efforts of skilled artists to tell a genuine story. Director Lingaraj Uchchangi Durga's rural tale, without any extra drama, gives us a peek into the life of a village filled with superstitious and gullible folk, a greedy astrologer, and lazy youngsters. The vibrant scenery adds to the movie's impact too.

The plot orbits around Pranesh (Dharmanna Kadur), aka Prani, whose ambition is to become a revenue officer. His journey is marked by societal ridicule for seeking education, and his unwavering determination even after marriage, and the constant struggle to accomplish his personal dreams despite societal pressures. The film delves into themes like astrology, superstitions, and the protagonist's resolute stance amidst societal norms.

Each character, be it a father staunchly advocating superstitions, a high school graduate involved in village administration, or a sibling meandering despite holding a degree, contributes uniquely to the multifaceted depiction of the village. Through the protagonist's arc, Lingaraju subtly underscores the pivotal role of education in shaping one's destiny.

In life, some folks chase wealth and success without breaking a sweat, and others don’t mind sacrificing things and working hard. The director showcases both sides in an entertaining way. Siddharamu (Nagendra Shah) weaves astrology into every aspect of life, standing as a voluntary ascetic, showcasing both indifference towards his son and immense unconditional love. Pranesh, the embodiment of a life in rebellion against his father's beliefs, emerges as the epitome of life itself. His smart and unconventional mind stands out even if his knowledge is too much for the villagers.

The movie mixes humour into Pranesh's exams and job as a Tahsildar. His wedding, among other things, shows how he sticks to being kind despite people not liking him. From a neglected boy to a thinker challenging norms, the directors show a lot of smarts in this funny story. While making us laugh, the movie also shows how people act, with characters that are a bit over the top but still important.

Dharmanna Kadur, specifically known for his comedic roles, exhibits the ability to charm audiences as a versatile actor. He showcases his innate talent, and is well handled by the director, who provides each character with fair screen time. Niriksha Rao, who played the heroine is a talented debutante with lots of potential to grow. Performances by Nagendra Shah, Krishna Murthy Kavutaru, Srinivasagouda, Usha Ravishankar, Mahantesh Hiremath, and others complement the film, accompanied by Vishnu Prasad's cinematography, and Akshay Rishab's music.

There is a flip side to Rajayoga too. The movie starts strong but ends up feeling repetitive. It takes a while for the story to take a surprising turn. The film's second half carries the most weight and concludes on an emotional note. Portraying exceptional sacrifice and intelligence rising above ridicule, the film brilliantly unravels the underlying selfishness of people amidst familial and societal criticisms.

Rajayoga

Director: Lingaraj Uchchangi Durga

Cast: Dharmanna Kadur, Niriksha Rao, Nagendra Shah, and Usha Ravishankar

Rating : 2.5/5

