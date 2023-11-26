Home Entertainment Review

'Best Christmas Ever' movie review: Nothing best about it

Even as the film attempts to add novelty by exploring elements of mystery and drama, the angles fail to fall in line to create a coherent narrative.

Published: 26th November 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

'Best Christmas Ever'

'Best Christmas Ever'

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

It is that time of the year again. The Netflix line-up is inundated with syrupy Christmas romances with a bit of Santa magic. The streaming platform’s latest, Best Christmas Ever, however, decided to take a fresh route by focusing on friendship. Unfortunately, its inability to flesh out what could have been a promising premise almost makes the audience wish that the makers had stuck to a cheesy love story.

Every year, Jackie Jennings (Brandy Norwood) sends her college friend, Charlotte Sanders (Heather Graham), a Christmas newsletter, describing her perfect life. The latter though finds the act superficial. When fate lands her on Jackie’s doorstep, she decides to embark on a hunt for the holes in her friend’s so-called ideal life.

Even as the film attempts to add novelty by exploring elements of mystery and drama, the angles fail to fall in line to create a coherent narrative. For instance, the conflict between the friends, which forms the foundation of the story, gets resolved rather quickly in the 80-minute watch. Why is one expected to watch the rest of the film? All that viewers are left with are glimpses of Charlotte trying to mend ways after her confrontation with Jackie, which is plain tiresome.

The directors make no effort, whatsoever, to offer a backdrop to the friendship—why are they together despite the fundamental differences? The plot lacks depth. Perhaps, montages from their growing up years could have helped. It is established that Charlotte, Jackie and the former’s husband Rob (Jason Biggs) attended college together, and that he dated both women at different points in time. But it’s only a single thread of a friendship, which seems to have a long history.

The best part about these Christmas films is how heart-warmingly mushy they are, and Best Christmas Ever has exactly one such moment. But even that seems to have been forced in to give the film the clichéd happy ending. As the credits roll, the audience only has one thing to be thankful for—that the end is finally here. 
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Best Christmas Ever movie review Best Christmas Ever

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp