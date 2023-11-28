'Electronic City' film review: A high-pressure drama on the life of a software engineer

By Express News Service

Delving into the pulsating world of software companies, Chikkanna Ramakrishnaiah’s Electronic City, endeavors to unravel the IT sector’s intricate working style and internal politics. The narrative follows Guru (portrayed by Aryan Harsha) on his trajectory towards an IT managerial position, intertwining with the lives of Priya and Ramya, played by Diya Ashlesha and Rakshitha Keremane, respectively. The ensuing drama, where personal choices clash against circumstantial pressures, forms the heart of Electronic City.

While the collaborative effort is appreciated, it becomes apparent that the director’s finesse requires further refinement for a more resounding impact in cinema. While choosing lesser-known actors might have been practical, sprinkling in a few seasoned names could have injected star power into the mix.

The film adeptly captures the intense, high-stakes ambiance of software engineering, akin to a pressure-cooker environment, pulsating with demanding challenges and tight deadlines, skillfully weaving sentiments and romance into its narrative, aiming to strike a chord with the young audience. Aryan Harsha, in the role of Guru, steals the spotlight with his seasoned acting prowess, effortlessly anchoring the film. However, Diya Ashlesha delivers a commendable performance, though there are moments where her portrayal feels slightly rigid. Rakshitha Keremane, alongside the other actors, contributes well, yet the supporting cast might benefit from some refinement in their acting skills.

Nevertheless, the film’s Achilles’ heel lies in its cinematography and pacing, where a sharper, more cohesive narrative could have heightened the entertainment quotient, particularly for its youthful target audience. Yet, despite its flaws, Electronic City offers a glimpse into the high-pressure domain of the IT sector while exploring themes of love and ambition.

Name: Electronic City

Director: Chikkanna Ramakrishnaiah

Cast: Aryan Harsha, Diya Ashlesha, Rakshitha Keremane, and Rashmi

Rating: 2.5/5

