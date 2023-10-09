'Raja Marthanda' review: A fitting tribute to Chiranjeevi Sarja's devoted fanbase

A Sharadhaa By

Raja Marthanda bids a regal farewell to late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s cinematic journey. Directed by Ram Narayan, this film’s unique aspect is the involvement of Chiranjeevi’s sibling, Dhruva Sarja, who lends his voice to the protagonist, Raja (portrayed by Chiranjeevi Sarja).

The film introduces Raja, a wandering soul, who lives with his grandmother, Sumithra. We also meet Geetha (Deepti Sati), a dedicated medical scholar who researches split personality disorder. Their paths serendipitously intersect, piquing Geetha’s interest in Raja’s distinctive behaviour during confrontations, inciting her desire to delve deeper into his psyche. However, as the plot unfolds, it becomes evident that Raja’s erratic behaviour is not a result of a psychological disorder but rather an expression of his ‘Royal lineage’.

As Raja unravels the mysteries of his heritage and the tragic demise of his parents, the film takes a revenge-driven turn. Raja, the son of Veera Marthanda (Devaraj), discovers that a treacherous manager and his son, Shiva (Bajarangi Loki), were responsible for the ruthless act that claimed his family. Fate, however, had different plans, leading Raja and his grandmother into a life of exile. The remainder of the film delves into Raja’s relentless pursuit of vengeance.

Raja Marthanda, which initially hinted at a split personality disorder, eventually unfolds as a quintessential revenge drama. This film, which had its inception in 2017, exudes a certain nostalgic charm. While the storyline is engaging, it adheres to the familiar tropes of the genre.

On the technical front, Raja Marthanda has some laudable efforts from the cinematographer, editor and music composer, elevating the film’s visual and auditory appeal. Chiranjeevi Sarja’s farewell performance serves as a fitting tribute to his devoted fanbase. He displays his exquisite artistry in the grandiose frames and delivers a distinctive dialect. Dhruva admirably strives to match his brother’s on-screen presence.

The ensemble cast significantly contributes to the storytelling. Their performances enhance the film’s overall impact, making it a compelling watch for all Chiranjeevi Sarja fans who wish to savour one last glimpse of his cinematic journey. Raja Marthanda encapsulates the essence of an actor’s farewell, brimming with both nostalgia and admiration.

Name: Raja Marthanda

Cast: Chiranjeevi Sarja, Deepti Sati, Sumitra, and Devaraj

Director: Ram Narayan

Rating: 2.5/5

