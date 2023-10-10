Kannada film 'Love' review: Where romance meets reality

A Sharadhaa By

In an industry saturated with love stories, courageous filmmakers often seek to breathe fresh life into the genre, and Mahesha C Ammallidoddy, the director of Love, comfortably falls into this category. While there are films talking about the romance between two religions, this one not only explores a theme that delves beyond the dynamics of love between individuals of different faiths but also sheds light on the complexities of human mind that can disrupt even the most profound relationships, predominantly conveys it through romantic medleys that come at various intervals, traveling with the narrative.

The story based on real incidents, unfolds in a diverse landscape where Swastik (Prajay Jayaram), a devout Hindu, falls in love with Zoya (Vrusha Patil), a dedicated follower of Islam. Their love story flourishes against this backdrop as they yearn to unite in matrimony and carve out a shared life. However, imposing societal barriers cast a looming shadow over their dreams. Forced to flee their homes, they embark on a journey towards a fresh beginning. Yet, their newfound happiness faces relentless threats from the girl’s father and brother, driven by murderous intent. As the girl teeters on the brink of disappearing into the unknown, a burning question emerges: Who is the mastermind behind her vanishing act? To unearth the truth, one must plunge into the depths of Love.

The film opens interestingly with a poignant juxtaposition of a mosque and a Hindu temple, setting the stage for the entwined destinies of Swastik and Zoya. Swastik is introduced as he nonchalantly smokes a cigarette near a local shop. Meanwhile, Zoya is depicted walking along the same path, her presence punctuated by expressions of discomfort. Her groans draw Swastik’s attention, leading to an unexpected encounter. Swastik’s compassionate gesture offers her a sanitary pad and directs her to a nearby public toilet. Zoya emerges from the restroom, her face adorned with a grateful smile, but Swastik has mysteriously vanished.

Amidst this backdrop, Swastik’s parents, intent on an arranged Hindu marriage, urge him to expedite the process. However, he remains steadfast in his desire for a love-driven union. Zoya’s path crosses with Swastik once more, this time at her college. Here, he candidly compliments her beauty, igniting a spark of romance. Zoya’s parents soon discover her blossoming love, setting in motion a series of events that shape the trajectory of Love.

Love marks Mahesha C Ammallidoddy’s second venture as a director. His endeavour to infuse love with depth and intrigue extends beyond the realms of traditional romance, and the newcomers, part of his vision, make it interesting. The narrative embraces additional layers of friendship, infidelity, and suspicion, serving as a testament to his ambition. Another highlighting point is the way the film underscores how some youths, irrespective of religious or communal affiliations, prioritize friendships over societal divisions.

Beyond the primary romantic narrative, an additional layer exists within the film’s fabric. Love unfolds as a dual love story, where the former takes centre stage, and the latter gradually unfolds towards the narrative’s conclusion. The makers could have delivered a more riveting climax to provide a satisfying culmination. The majority of the cast comprises newcomers, with Prajay Jayaram delivering a commendable performance in his debut, showcasing innocence when it comes to love as well as adamancy in pursuing what he likes. He has a promising future in his acting career. Vrusha Patil displays her charm and is the soul of the film. Rajath Shetty, portraying Syed, provides reliable support, while Umesh Theli, in the role of the menacing security guard, convincingly embodies the antagonist.

Another standout feature lies in its breathtaking setting, and Siddarth HR deserves praise for his work behind the camera. Expertly captured against the stunning backdrops of Coorg, Udupi, Kundapura, and various other locales, Love seamlessly integrates these picturesque landscapes into its narrative tapestry. Even Bengaluru, typically overlooked, receives a unique cinematic treatment. The film benefits immensely from Sai Kiran and Roshit Vijayan’s music, which resonates delightfully.

However, it’s worth noting that a more seasoned cast might have injected additional strength into the film. To effectively translate the director’s vision onto the screen, they could have potentially delved even deeper into the narrative’s complexities, thereby elevating the film’s intensity.

If the director had ensured a more concise pre-intermission screenplay and minimised scene repetition, especially in the first half, Love could have emerged as a standout release among recent films. Having said that, Love, from the perspective of newcomers, breathes freshness into the genre, and is worth one time experience.

Love

Director: Mahesha C Ammallidoddy

Cast: Prajay Jayaram, Vrusha Patil, Rajath Shetty, Umesh Theli, and Hareesh Shetty

Rating: 3/5 stars

