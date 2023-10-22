'The Burial' movie review: A watertight win

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

In any courtroom drama worth its salt, the crowning moment is almost always the last monologue from the lawyer. It is bound to be rousing and tempestuous. More often than not, it also ends with an impassioned plea to do the right thing. In Prime Video’s latest, The Burial, featuring a stoic Tommy Lee Jones and a funny and feisty Jamie Foxx, everything is set for this dramatic oration. But, the scene cuts to shots of all the stakeholders sitting in the waiting room for the jury to pronounce its judgment in a not-so-flashy ‘breach of contract’ case. Such subversions are the highlights of this compelling retelling of a true story set in the 90s’ America, which explores important themes of capitalism and racism to hit all the right notes and deliver a convincing film.

Tommy Lee Jones’s Jeremiah O’Keefe is a patriarch who wants to leave a lasting legacy for his children through his family business of running funeral homes. He is muscled out of the space by a corporate honcho Ray Loewen, who wants to establish a monopoly in the field which, in turn, affects the average American, and swindles them off millions of dollars. Not wanting to let people like Ray exploit small-time businessmen and unsuspecting individuals, who just want to give their loved ones a decent send-off, O’Keefe files a case against Loewen LLC. Well, who appears for him? The swashbuckling William Gary (Foxx) who has never lost a case in 12 years.

Foxx plays to the gallery with his showmanship. His battle with a steadfast Mame Downes (Jurnee Smollett) makes for an engaging narrative, which deals with systemic racism, and what it is to be a black lawyer in the South. Although the film is about O’Keefe fighting it out against Loewen, director Maggie Betts ensures the focus is firmly on the legacy of the Black community, and the trials they go through to uphold it. Through that perspective, we understand why the flashiness of Gary’s lifestyle is necessary, or why he talks about the need for a Black church.

The Burial digs deep into the act of introspection, and why one must always ensure that the larger cause is not lost. For instance, on discovering that one of their White coworkers is the grandson of a Ku Klux Klan member, Gary’s team revolts by walking out. He, however, stays back because the bigger picture is the winning of the case.

That is why, when the final credits roll with the age-old technique of juxtaposing reel and real-life photos, we shrug past the sense of familiarity that may be misconstrued as stereotyping. Some stories need to be told… again and again. Even if it is just to remind us that the world we think we left behind isn’t really that far behind.

The Burial

Director: Maggie Betts

Genre: Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime

Language: English

Rating: 3/5 stars

