'Fair Play' movie review: Debutant director shines light on toxic masculinity in Netflix thriller

Anna Mariam Ittyerah

Online Desk

There's a dialogue in 'Fair Play', Netflix's latest psychological thriller directed by debutant Chloe Domont which is a snapshot of a relationship gone sour.

"Why is it so hard to accept that I deserve this job?" asks Emily (Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor) as her co-worker and romantic partner Luke (Oppenheimer's Alden Ehrenreich) retorts, "I never got the shot!"

The duo work as financial analysts at a high-stakes hedge fund in New York but everything changes when one of their bosses gets fired in a dramatic display of how cut-throat the corporate jungle can be. Here's the catch: The couple have kept their relationship secret as it's against their company policy.

Viewers are introduced to the power couple at a wedding where during a steamy sex scene, a ring falling off from drunk Luke's pocket leads to a hasty engagement. Later, when news of a promotion at their office spreads, they think Luke would be the lucky employee. Instead, in a surprise turn of events, it goes to Emily. A rollercoaster of emotions and ego ensues when Luke begins to throw subtle digs at Emily, be it her dressing style or income which add strain to their equation at work and home.

There is a stand-out scene in 'Fair Play' when Luke takes almost 15-30 minutes to respond to Emily about an important question related to work. Our patience gets tested along with Emily's when the camera zooms in on the computer screen, and then pans to the cabin as we wait for Luke to respond. We realise how calm and collected she is trying to be, not losing her cool. Now imagine if the roles were reversed.

It is not just in this scene but many more where we see him trying to reassure himself of his masculinity. Many might call this a feminist film as it attempts to focus on women's empowerment. However, I think the filmmaker sheds light on a much more important topic -- fragile male ego.

The film keeps us on the edge of our seats due to the performances delivered by both characters, especially during the fight scenes. From being a doting girlfriend who only wants her future hubby to be happy, to becoming an independent fierce woman who finally puts her foot down, Dynevor nails the role of Emily. Meanwhile, Ehrenreich's Luke is a character that resembles so much our classic toxic misogynistic men in Uyare, Ishq and more. We try so hard to empathise and understand his point of view but ultimately loathe him when he does the most vile thing ever.

However, Domont does not end her movie in the typical fashion that we'd expect. I will leave it for you to find out. The filmmaker's entry is nothing but solid as she pays homage to the phrase 'Fair Play' (which is, interestingly, never uttered) with a powerful script and impactful dialogues ("You weren't jealous?" "I wasn't threatened!"). Perhaps she could have also explored how both protagonists' families would have reacted to the situation. Because what's more fitting than unsolicited advice from our parents on "who's the actual boss", right?

Nevertheless, at a time when most filmmakers choose to play it safe, Domont's decision to go big or go home for her first feature is indeed admirable.

Movie: Fair Play

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: ‎Phoebe Dynevor, ‎Alden Ehrenreich, ‎Eddie Marsan, and more

Written and directed by: Chloe Domont

Rating: 4/5 stars

