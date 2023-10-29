'The Other Zoey' movie review: Failed Formula
In an early scene in The Other Zoey, protagonist Zoey Miller (Josephine Langford) calls out stereotypical romantic-comedy films by taking a jibe at Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant’s classic, Notting Hill. She ridicules the genre for its unrealistic grand gestures and monologues. Ironically, 90 minutes later, The Other Zoey itself ends up with an equally clichéd climax.
Miller is smart and over-achieving, and believes in compatibility over chemistry. Her life, however, takes a turn when, in a comedy of errors, Zac McLaren (Drew Starkey) mistakes her for his girlfriend Zoey Wallace (Maggie Thurmon), due to temporary amnesia. Miller doesn’t correct him in order to pursue Zac’s cousin, Miles (Archie Renaux), who she believes is her compatible match. The narrative predictably builds up to the moment when Miller’s secret is out in the open and changes the dynamics between the four stakeholders.
While the character of the computer science-loving Miller has elements of novelty, the film fails to etch out her quirks well. For example, we are told that she is so certain about her match-making theory that she builds an app to help people find suitable partners.
It is natural for the viewer to expect an adequate, if not detailed, storytelling around her passion for tech and belief system around romantic partnership. But, the topic of the app is put on the back seat as swiftly as it is introduced. Other predictable routes include Miller’s mother giving the “go after him, don’t lose him” advice after delivering a soliloquy on the meaning of true love. Then there’s a scene where her best friend, Elle (Mallori Johnson), has to force her to prioritise bathing suits over books to woo her crush.
The first 40 minutes of the film manage to gain and maintain the momentum that the premise sets. Things go downhill when Miller tries to get closer to Miles, because soon after, one of the suitors is eliminated. With him, also disappears the element of mystery, leaving viewers with nothing more than a formulaic love story.
The Other Zoey
Director: Sara Zandieh
Genre: Romantic comedy
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: English