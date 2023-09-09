Home Entertainment Review

'Nun II' movie review: An excruciating horror affair

Nun II is filled with so many sub-plots and it doesn’t really tie it all together in a coherent fashion.

Published: 09th September 2023 10:50 AM

Nun II

A still from the movie 'Nun II' (Photo | YouTube)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

Just a few minutes after the second half of Nun II resumed post-interval, the screen cut back to another unintended interval. Generally, this should be an infuriating turn of events, especially considering the film is the next instalment in the acclaimed Conjuring universe. But in this case, it was a blessing in disguise, because the film was filled with stodgy moments with minimal payoffs, and I wished the film didn’t return for the second half.  

In 1956, four years after the events of Nun, we see a priest being demonically immolated. We learn that it is one of the many such demonic mishaps occurring in Europe aka Valak is back. So is Sister Irene, If Valak is back, can Sister Irene be too far away? And of course, Maurice aka Frenchie too is back and is working as a handyman at a girls’ boarding school, which is the epicentre of everything evil that happens in Nun II. Considering there is no suspense around who is being possessed by the devil, we are not sure why the writers choose to play around the character’s machinations, which ultimately doesn’t aid the narrative at all. 

Nun II neither attempts to take advantage of the pulpy nature of its genre, nor does it weave in a convincing and challenging series of events that leads up to the ultimate confrontation. The film does a great disservice to Valak, who is relegated to providing random jump scares that aren’t jumpy or scary enough.  

The film feels rushed, and it tries to unpack a lot in the final act, along with the introduction of a MacGuffin in the form of a potent weapon the devil wants to get. There are hardly any memorable buildups, and the lack of refreshing payoffs are a dampener too.

Nun II is filled with so many sub-plots and it doesn’t really tie it all together in a coherent fashion. Why is Sophie’s bullying a critical aspect? Why does Irene, who has already fathomed the Valak’s curse, need Sister Debra to assist her? Why is Valak not given due importance? Nun II has no answers for these, and all I want to say is... Valak, blink twice if you need to be rescued from the makers.

Director: Michael Chaves
Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell

