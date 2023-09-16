'13' movie review: It unveils a suspenseful tale of unity and hope

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

What's the deal with the number 13's bad luck reputation? It's actually quite fascinating, with all sorts of theories swirling around this digit for ages. While it's universally accepted that 13 is an unlucky number, it's also considered a bit of a myth. Director Narendra Baboo takes this captivating concept and weaves it into his film 13, adding an extra layer of curiosity and wonder.

First off, there's a pivotal scene in 13 that instantly reminded me of a key plot point in Ravichandran's Drishyam. But setting that aside, 13 is a family drama sprinkled with suspense. What truly stands out, though, is the harmony between a middle-class couple from different religions.

Set in a quaint village, Mohankumar (Raghavendra Rajkumar), a retired cop and a Hindu, runs a scrap shop and manages a tea stall along with his wife, Saira Banu, (Shruti) a Muslim who is supportive of her husband. Despite financial struggles, the couple paints a heartwarming picture of simple happiness, with Mohankumar adoring everything about his wife.

However, life takes a turn when they stumble upon an unmarked bag filled with cash mysteriously tied to the number 13. The big question: will this number change their lives for better or worse? It leaves us in suspense, hinting at an answer in part 2.

Suspense thrillers are often familiar territory, but this director impressively weaves a tale of communal harmony between a couple from different religious backgrounds. It's a thought-provoking reminder that people, regardless of their faith and traditions, can coexist peacefully. At times, it almost feels like this kind of harmony is only possible among ordinary folks who simply want to live in a world filled with basic humanity, a theme portrayed throughout the story. Coming back to 13, in this case, the number, though called lucky, also puts them in difficult situations and acts as a protector.

Raghavendra Rajkumar delivers his lines with precision, while Shruti, a middle-aged woman, adds a delightful, bubbly, and expressive touch to her character. Her effortless blend of Kannada and Urdu in her dialogue delivery is natural. Pramod Shetty, portraying a police officer, brings his own unique traits to the table, and it'll be interesting to see how he, along with the lead characters, develops in part 2.

The supporting cast comes and goes without making a significant impact. There's not much to say about the music and cinematography; it's serviceable but not particularly noteworthy.

13 makes for a one-time watch as it brings together two veteran actors, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shruti, on the big screen after 26 years. Interestingly, the content has a connection to their first film. We hope that part 2 comes with more intriguing twists and turns. More importantly, it is better; the suspense could have concluded in one film. It remains to be seen whether the audience will maintain the same interest by the time the makers unveil the next chapter.

13

Director: Narendra Baboo

Cast: Raghavendra Rajkumar, Shruti, and Pramod Shetty

Rating: 2.5/5

