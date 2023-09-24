'Love At First Sight' movie review: Romance for realists

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

When it comes to love, the one advice that has stood the test of time is: listen to your heart, not your head. Netflix’s new romantic comedy, Love At First Sight, however, argues that love is but a game of numbers.

The central story is that of Oliver and Hadley, who have their meet-cute at the airport when the latter is rushing to catch her flight. She is headed towards London from the US for her father’s second wedding.

He too has the same destination. It’s his mother’s memorial. The cheesy beginnings are too predictable, barring a couple of romantic frames that evoke some surprise. Of course, Hadley misses her flight; of course, she chats up the one oddball, Oliver, in her vicinity as they wait for the next flight out.

As the inevitable romance unfolds, the audience is taken through the clichéd proceedings by a rather animated narrator––a likeable Jameela Jamil—who keeps throwing statistical figures to keep us guessing the potential success of Oliver and Hadley’s relationship. We are told, one in 50 people meet and fall in love at an airport. But, what are the odds of two strangers falling in love when they forget to exchange numbers or last names?

Notwithstanding its age-old beats, the film has enough saccharine romance to fill our hearts. The makers write in two opportune moments for Hadley and Oliver to share their first kiss, but the film takes a rather surprising route. Similarly, the charm of the lead couple is effective enough for us to root for them even after the credits roll. Love At First Sight ends with an epilogue where Jameela tells us that the couple remains married for 58 years, as opposed to the expected “happily ever after”.

Although the film has exaggerated aspects like Hadley going in search of Oliver all alone in a new place, the quirky statistical quips, and the relatable emotions that the protagonists experience due to their respective traumas, helps it strike a chord with the viewers. That is what one should watch the film for.

Love at First Sight

Director: Vanessa Caswill

Genre: Romantic comedy

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

