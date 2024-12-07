Festivities sans flavour

It’s December, and Netflix has entered its annual assembly-line phase of holiday rom-coms, rolling out one ‘Christmas miracle’ after another. This week, we unwrap Our Little Secret, Lindsay Lohan’s third holiday outing with the streamer, following Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish. Like its predecessors, this film makes little effort to keep its titular ‘secret’ intact. The story is as familiar as a well-worn Christmas sweater.

Once again, we’re expected to root for a couple rediscovering their spark against a backdrop of festive cheer. With the formula for romantic holiday films long set in stone, Our Little Secret begs the question: why not at least wrap it in some fresh festive flavour?

The film begins with an animated sequence recounting the relationship between Avery (Lindsay Lohan) and Logan (Ian Harding), childhood best friends turned lovers. Their romance is derailed by career ambitions and distance, leading to a breakup.

A decade later, they are awkwardly reunited while dating siblings and forced to spend Christmas together. Cue a comedy of errors as they attempt to hide their past from their unsuspecting families.

The opening flashback is rushed and devoid of emotion, making it difficult to invest in Avery and Logan’s reunion. The film does little to convince us they belong together, relying on nostalgic nudges from their parents rather than meaningful interactions between the leads.

Compounding this is the film’s reluctance to explore why their current relationships aren’t working, leaving gaps in the narrative that undermine the central romance.

The abrupt nature of their breakup and the unexplained decade-long silence between Avery and Logan make their reconnection even less convincing. Watching Our Little Secret feels like playing a bad game of Secret Santa: predictable, uninspired, and lacking in surprises.

Where the film does find moments of joy is in its quirky supporting characters. Kristin Chenoweth shines as Erica, Avery’s hilariously petty future mother-in-law, whose Botoxed perfection amusingly contrasts with her neurotic personality.

Her son, Callum (Jake Brennan), adds just enough mischief to prevent the story from stagnating. Scenes featuring Chenoweth and Lohan deliver the film’s biggest laughs, offering brief respites from an otherwise lacklustre narrative.

Ultimately, Our Little Secret feels like a Christmas carol sung off-key. Despite a few quirky moments and comedic sparks, the film struggles to salvage a romance that lacks depth or charm. It becomes yet another festive flick buried in the snowstorm of holiday clichés.