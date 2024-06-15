Screeches where it should have roared

Jay K’s debut feature, Ezra, was welcomed as a horror thriller for its atmospheric tension and its novel backdrop exploring Jewish culture in Kerala, despite its glaring shortcomings. In contrast, his latest outing, Grrr, squanders the potential of its unique premise with simplistic writing and ends up screeching where it should have roared. For a film revolving around the wafer-thin plot of a drunkard who jumps into a lion’s enclosure in a zoo, inspired by various real incidents, it surely lacks the meat to deliver consistent laughs.

The film begins with a news anchor breaking an exclusive story about a missing man, Rejimon Nadar (Kuchacko Boban), presumed to be a victim of honour killing by an infamous politician. Soon after, we are taken back a few days with a montage exploring the Trivandrum zoo, followed by a monotonous first act that establishes the lead characters who will later become potential prey to the lion named Darshan.

The passages featuring the lion, often with jarring VFX, are the only moments when the film comes alive, providing a considerably fun experience aided by Jayesh Nair’s impressive work behind the camera. Suraj Venjaramoodu’s quintessential comic timing in delivering his tongue-in-cheek lines as the zoo’s security officer, along with the commotion surrounding the bureaucratic nightmare due to the predicament and the satirical depiction of media sensationalism, hits the right notes.

The director recently said in an interview that his only intention with Grrr is to entertain people, but it happens only intermittently. The screenplay, co-written by Jay K and Praveen S, falters most of the time when the narrative shifts away from the zoo to explore a rocky marriage and an underdeveloped love story that is unclear about addressing class or caste divide.