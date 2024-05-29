Panchayat Season 3: Good, bad and more of the same

Some series are more worlds than narratives. Calming, soothing worlds. Over three seasons, what has appealed to me in Panchayat is the portrayal of the still life of the village. Its lead Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar), sitting in his room at the Panchayat office, a CAT preparatory book in hand, looking at the fields outside the window.

Or, in this season, Prahlad (Faisal Malik) taking an afternoon nap on a cot under the rustle of a neem tree (after gulping half a bottle of Old Monk, but that’s another story). The USP of Panchayat is that it flows at the pace of life. It isn’t desperate to excite. It is comforting, like a sitcom. The makers don’t add elements to spice things up. They invite you to lounge in this world. Sit back, relax. It’s just that comfort can sometimes become boring.

After the heartrending finale last season, we are back, getting a bird’s eye view of the sleepy Phulera village. A plumpy new secretary can be seen on a motorbike, riding towards the Panchayat office. After an altercation with the MLA Chandra Kishore (Pankaj Jha) in season 2, our beloved sachiv ji Abhishek has been transferred to another village. He is back home in the city, mulling over resigning during cigarette breaks. Things, however, get resolved quickly (read conveniently). The vidhayak (MLA) gets convicted in a case of killing a dog. An amusing touch but which ultimately starts feeling stretched.

Expectedly, Abhishek returns to the gram life. The plan is the same: prepare for CAT, give the exam and get out. However, this plotline has lost its urgency. The fact is that Abhishek came back when he could have left. His existentialism, which was simmering in between scenes in the previous seasons (a lot of them involved smoking), seems to be sidelined for now.