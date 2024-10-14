'Vettaiyan' movie review: Much to be happy about, despite some misgivings

In among the best stretches of Vettaiyan, the friend of an accused both hailing from the slums is being interrogated for his assistance in facilitating the latter’s escape, and the police eagerly slap their biases on them. It takes a great line about friendship from Athiyan (Rajinikanth) to restore a bit of faith in the young man’s eyes.

In star vehicles that suffer trying to humanise even one character, it’s a mark of TJ Gnanavel’s kind intentions that in this Rajinikanth film, he’s able to do that to a peripheral character we barely see much of. In such ways, the film eagerly rushes to the defence of the misunderstood.

The story of ‘Battery’ (Fahadh) is a great example. Not once is he shamed for his past; in fact, the film treats him with almost the same reverence and affection that Athiyan gets and almost, if not more, screentime.

Fahadh you have heard this before is magnificent as Battery, a character who has no business being as likeable as he is. The importance he’s accorded in this film is once again a testament to Gnanavel’s desire to root for the damaged and the downtrodden.

Among Battery’s many unforgettable moments in this film is when he delightfully quips, “Moolai illana police aagalaam, aanaa thirudan aaga mudiyadhu.” I spat my morning coffee in laughter. In another of many sharp dialogues throughout this film, he admires Athiyan’s deduction skills by saying, “Idhu avasaram illa.

Speed.” a line that gets repeated at the end again. Battery helps to make us feel more fondly about Athiyan, as it’s through their relationship that we recognise that within this Superintendent of Police is a man capable of great forgiveness. In a strange way, both are united by their disillusionment with the system; both feel like mirror images too: Battery is a conman with a good heart, while Athiyan’s good heart necessitates him being a conman.