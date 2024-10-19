'Prakarana Thanikha Hantadallide' Movie Review: An ambitious concept derails at the investigation stage

The film attempts to tackle broader societal issues, such as the ineffectiveness of the legal system and the youth-targeting drug epidemic, but the execution lacks the depth necessary to provoke genuine reflection

Prakana Thanika Hantadallide, a film by a group of theatre artists, seeks to evoke nostalgia for crime dramas, taking inspiration from the old school of cinema and the way crime investigations were handled back then. However, it stumbles in its execution.

Opening with a montage of various film actors, the film sets the stage for a convoluted investigation involving a risky heist between Mangalore and Bengaluru. Unfortunately, clarity quickly becomes a significant issue.

The storyline revolves around Gaurav, trapped in the drug trade, and his brother Bhargav, a dedicated doctor fighting against societal decay. This ideological divide could serve as the crux of the film, but instead, it feels underdeveloped and overly simplistic. Gaurav is depicted as a tragic victim of circumstance, yet the complexities of his situation remain unexplored, leading to an emotional disconnect for viewers.

The film attempts to tackle broader societal issues, such as the ineffectiveness of the legal system and the youth-targeting drug epidemic. While it touches on these important themes, the execution lacks the depth necessary to provoke genuine reflection. The plot meanders, losing the urgency that should accompany such serious topics.

Director Sunder exhibits ambition, aiming to build suspense with the right intentions, but the pacing often falters. The film’s 95-minute runtime feels prolonged, as scenes linger without contributing much to the storyline. The contrast between good and evil is present, yet it comes off as formulaic rather than thought-provoking.

Character portrayals are another area where the film struggles. The honest cop and the devoted doctor lack depth, remaining one-dimensional and failing to resonate with the audience. Although the film hints at their internal conflicts, it doesn’t connect deeply enough, leaving them as archetypes rather than fully realised individuals.

On the technical side, Prakana Thanika Hantadallide falls short of what you would usually expect from such cinema. While the background score intends to enhance the experience, elements like cinematography and editing could have done better to elevate the film. The overall production feels rushed, detracting from the earnest intentions of the narrative.

In summary, Prakana Thanika Hantadallide, presented by many theatre artists, has the potential to engage viewers but is overshadowed by a lack of clarity, depth, and technical finesse. While it pays homage to the crime genre, it ultimately struggles to stand out.

With an investigation of crime scenes utilising the latest technology and gadgets, the film might have offered a nostalgic look at how crime was investigated in the past. It may find a more suitable audience on smaller screens or as a stage drama, where viewers can appreciate its intentions without the expectations of a theatrical release.

Prakana Thanika Hantadallide

Director: Sunder S

Cast: Raj Gagan, Mahin Kuber, Muthuraj T, and Chintan Kembanna

Rating : 2.5/5