An evocative slice of the lockdown life

If there’s one common vice that the young generation is often accused of, it’s their obsession with mobile phones. The theory that those little rectangles are making us more disconnected from our people and surroundings is often delivered as a sermon to the adolescents. During the Covid lockdown, however, all of us found ourselves glued to our phones, one way or another. For some, it was an escape from reality. For others, it was a desperate attempt to reach out to the real world.

It is in this context that writer-director Ananth Vardhan’s Sopathulu stands out. It captures a relationship, a sweet little bond where a mobile phone doesn’t merely remain a peer-pressure-driven desire but becomes a necessity, as the only bridge to communication. The stakes are high in Sopathulu that way, where the alternative to a mobile phone is loneliness and despair.

However, there are no grand statements or any overt commentary on the socio-political affairs in Sopathulu. Fortunately, it remains a simple and heartfelt attempt to capture ordinary lives in a village. The main conflict kicks in after the world comes to a standstill due to the pandemic lockdown, bringing the friendship between the two protagonists, Chintu (Bhanu Prakash) and Guddu (Srujan), to a halt. Ananth Vardhan stages the film as primarily a story of the two boys, who are compelled to find different ways to stay connected during lockdown before gradually making space for the people around them, all of whom have their concerns and desires.

There are two worlds in Sopathulu—one of the adults and the other of children—and Ananth Vardhan makes us care for both. While the adults are worried about making ends meet, paying off debts and cautiously making plans to go for greener pastures, the kids have their little woes. For instance, in a relatably funny moment, Chintu goes to a grocery store right after waking up at the behest of his mother, only to forget whether he is supposed to buy wheat flour or cracked wheat. Guddu has slightly bigger problems, though.

Even as his family struggles to stay afloat, Guddu needs to stay in touch with Chintu, his only friend in life. While trying to connect with his bestie, Guddu befriends a young professional who just wants 15 minutes to smoke in peace every day but gradually becomes somewhat of an elder brother to him.