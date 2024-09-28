'His Three Daughters' movie review: Familiarly comforting

They say death brings people together. In the recent Netflix film, His Three Daughters, the idea is explored in a 105-minute drama. Three women, related by blood yet contrasting personalities, are forced to live under one roof for the sake of their ailing father. A drama without sudden twists or turns, His Three Daughters, is a testament to the power of good writing. Set entirely in one house and on a bench outside it, the film beautifully unravels ego, conflicts and the differences among the three sisters struggling to stay united.

After watching Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch cast diabolical spells on Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness, you may be used to a rather angry, aggressive side to her performance. Here, however, she plays the softer, calmer sister in His Three Daughters, delivering a subtle and nuanced performance that isn’t easy at all. While Carrie Coon’s Katie and Natasha Lyonne’s Rachel grapple with deeper internal issues, Olsen’s Christina emerges as the most relatable character, who often needs to take a deep breath amid the chaos and maintain a sense of optimism.

In a welcome change, Rachel, who is older than Olsen and Coon, convincingly plays their younger sister. In a brilliant scene, she holds back tears and says, “That is my dad, okay?” when Katie suggests that their father, Vincent, is merely Rachel’s stepfather. This moment not only highlights the conflict between these estranged siblings, but also provides clear insights into their characters and motivations without explicit explanation.