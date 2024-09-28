'His Three Daughters' movie review: Familiarly comforting
They say death brings people together. In the recent Netflix film, His Three Daughters, the idea is explored in a 105-minute drama. Three women, related by blood yet contrasting personalities, are forced to live under one roof for the sake of their ailing father. A drama without sudden twists or turns, His Three Daughters, is a testament to the power of good writing. Set entirely in one house and on a bench outside it, the film beautifully unravels ego, conflicts and the differences among the three sisters struggling to stay united.
After watching Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch cast diabolical spells on Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness, you may be used to a rather angry, aggressive side to her performance. Here, however, she plays the softer, calmer sister in His Three Daughters, delivering a subtle and nuanced performance that isn’t easy at all. While Carrie Coon’s Katie and Natasha Lyonne’s Rachel grapple with deeper internal issues, Olsen’s Christina emerges as the most relatable character, who often needs to take a deep breath amid the chaos and maintain a sense of optimism.
In a welcome change, Rachel, who is older than Olsen and Coon, convincingly plays their younger sister. In a brilliant scene, she holds back tears and says, “That is my dad, okay?” when Katie suggests that their father, Vincent, is merely Rachel’s stepfather. This moment not only highlights the conflict between these estranged siblings, but also provides clear insights into their characters and motivations without explicit explanation.
Director Azazel Jacobs’s creative use of limited space is also noteworthy. The camera circles the house repeatedly in a way that avoids monotony. It consciously avoids certain areas, focusing primarily on the hall, an angle of the kitchen, and a few walls of the bedrooms. The camera’s reluctance to enter Vincent’s room mirrors Rachel’s discomfort, steering clear of the medical monitors and the pervasive smell of medicine. The initial distance between the characters is reflected in wide shots during arguments. As they reconcile with their father’s impending death, the lens closes in, capturing their shared support.
The film does not reveal Vincent (Jay O Sanders) until the climax. We are left wondering who has fathered these three girls, who struggle to get along even when it is for his sake. One may be inclined to question the filmmaker’s choice to delay Vincent’s appearance initially, but soon it becomes clear why. It is all in the title, His Three Daughters; it emphasises that these girls could be anyone’s daughters, wives or sisters.
His Three Daughters
Director: Azazel Jacobs
Genre: Drama
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Rating: 3.5/5