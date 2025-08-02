Eltuu Muthaa Movie Review: When friendship wilts in the forest’s silence



On a technical level, cinematographer Meiyappa Bhaskar captures the misty beauty of Kodagu with sensitivity, rawness, and restraint. His camera showcases the early morning fog, muddy streets, temple shadows, and the closeness of village life with a lyrical touch. There is visual poetry that stays with you, despite the narrative’s shortcomings.



Prasanna Keshav’s music enhances key moments. With subtle folk elements and ambient layers, his score adds to the film’s atmosphere without overwhelming it. In a film caught between metaphor and meaning, these aspects provide a silver lining, offering authenticity and engagement.



And yet, despite its flaws, this film is hard to ignore. Its raw ambition and honest attempt to portray a world often overlooked in cinema are worth noting. The lush landscape of Coorg tells a great story, yet its characters struggle to keep up with nature’s quiet wisdom.