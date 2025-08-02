Eltuu Muthaa Movie Review: When friendship wilts in the forest’s silence
Eltuu Muthaa(2.5 / 5)
Cast: Shaurya Prathap, Raa Suryaa, Cockroach Sudhi, Priyanka Malali, Navin Padil, Yamuna Shrinidhi, and Baby Priya
Raa Surya, who plays one of the leading roles and also directs, creates a vivid world for Eltu and Muttha. He captures daily rituals, caste distinctions, and the slow dissolution of childhood bonds with a grounded approach. The film becomes a reflection on how friendships can stretch, strain, and sometimes break under the weight of greed.
At the halfway mark, the tone of the film shifts. The conch changes everything for everyone, setting off a series of events that lead to unraveling.
Eltuu Muthaa is one of those films where ambition overshadows execution. It displays sincerity and is rooted in rustic visuals. While it draws inspiration from the eerie calm of Rangitaranga and the raw intensity of Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, it struggles to find a clear identity by trying to merge folk memory with modern metaphor.
What starts as a character-driven story spirals into a chaotic mix of symbols and stylised allegory. The film conveys that greed corrupts innocence, but this message does not emerge naturally through the characters’ journeys. Instead, it feels forced. A mystical object takes center stage, and we don't know why a conch becomes the turning point?
Eltuu Muthaa has a passionate heart but a confusing voice. It knows the emotions it aims to evoke, but it often struggles to express them. The film sets out to explore friendship, betrayal, and the loss of innocence, but gets sidetracked by excessive symbolism and uneven storytelling.
However, the performances provide some redemption. Shaurya Prathap shines in his rough, genuine portrayal of Muttha. Raa Surya, as Eltu, effectively portrays his quiet cunning. Cockroach Sudhi’s character, Alex, adds a sense of danger, though he sometimes seems over-the-top in this grim context. Navin Padil, Priyanka Malali, and Baby Shloka contribute emotional depth.
On a technical level, cinematographer Meiyappa Bhaskar captures the misty beauty of Kodagu with sensitivity, rawness, and restraint. His camera showcases the early morning fog, muddy streets, temple shadows, and the closeness of village life with a lyrical touch. There is visual poetry that stays with you, despite the narrative’s shortcomings.
Prasanna Keshav’s music enhances key moments. With subtle folk elements and ambient layers, his score adds to the film’s atmosphere without overwhelming it. In a film caught between metaphor and meaning, these aspects provide a silver lining, offering authenticity and engagement.
And yet, despite its flaws, this film is hard to ignore. Its raw ambition and honest attempt to portray a world often overlooked in cinema are worth noting. The lush landscape of Coorg tells a great story, yet its characters struggle to keep up with nature’s quiet wisdom.