Is the iconic Suri–Shivarajkumar duo returning for Tagaru 2?



As Century Star Shivarajkumar celebrates his birthday on July 12, several exciting film posters and announcements have been unveiled, stirring anticipation among fans. Among the highlights is Project 131, along with a film directed by Pavan Wadeyar and Uttarakaanda backed by KRG Sudios. Shivarajkumar has also signed another project under Myra Productions, further expanding his busy slate.



However, the poster that has truly captured attention comes from KP Sreekanth, the producer of the hit film Tagaru. This new poster hints at the long-discussed and eagerly awaited sequel to Tagaru, which originally starred Shivarajkumar and was directed by Suri. Although earlier discussions about a sequel had fizzled out, the latest reveal has reignited speculation.