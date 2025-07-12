Is the iconic Suri–Shivarajkumar duo returning for Tagaru 2?

As Century Star Shivarajkumar celebrates his birthday on July 12, several exciting film posters and announcements have been unveiled, stirring anticipation among fans. Among the highlights is Project 131, along with a film directed by Pavan Wadeyar and Uttarakaanda backed by KRG Sudios. Shivarajkumar has also signed another project under Myra Productions, further expanding his busy slate.
However, the poster that has truly captured attention comes from KP Sreekanth, the producer of the hit film Tagaru. This new poster hints at the long-discussed and eagerly awaited sequel to Tagaru, which originally starred Shivarajkumar and was directed by Suri. Although earlier discussions about a sequel had fizzled out, the latest reveal has reignited speculation.
Interestingly, while the director’s name has not been disclosed, Shivarajkumar’s appearance in the poster strongly hints at a reunion with director Suri. If confirmed, it would mark the return of the successful Tagaru trio—Shivarajkumar, Suri, and KP Sreekanth—reuniting for what fans hope will be Tagaru 2.
With multiple projects lined up and the buzz surrounding a potential sequel to one of his biggest hits getting loud, Shivarajkumar’s birthday celebrations come with more than just wishes—bringing excitement and heightened expectations, even as an official announcement is still awaited.