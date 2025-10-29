Cinema Without Borders: Old wine in a new bottle — Weightless

There’s the regular routine in the camp, of balanced meals, mandatory exercises and measurements with the phone kept away but for once in the evenings. “Feel good about yourself”, “You have no reason to hide” are the inspirations offered. Words that sound hollow and repetitive. Beyond the gyms and the dorms are the forests and beaches for the many trysts and dalliances, often questionable ones. Lea’s admiration borders on envy when it comes to her free-spirited, attractive roomie Sasha, the cynosure of all eyes, the local young men in particular. On the contrary, no one seems to notice Lea. Slender and alluring she may be, but Sasha is, perhaps, even more unresolved within, considered a bad influence in school, having most recently landed in trouble because of her affair with an older man.