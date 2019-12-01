Arjun Das joins the cast of Vijay starrer Thalapathy 64

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: According to the latest reports, the makers of Vijay’s tentatively titled, Thalapathy 64 announced on Saturday that Malayalam actor Antony Varghese will be replaced by Tamil actor Arjun Das. The 'Sarkar' actor has teamed up with young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for this film, which is tipped to be a gangster flick.

Arjun Das was last seen playing a pivotal role in Lokesh's Kaithi for which performance he was lauded.

The actor in an interview to Times of India revealed that he will start shooting for Thalapathy 64 from the second week of December.

Arjun said, "It is a dream-come-true moment to work with Vijay sir so early in my career. I will be forever grateful to Lokesh for casting me in the film. I am having mixed emotions; the feeling will sink in only when I begin shooting for the film."

The offer came to him as a total surprise after the director called him to be on board.

Arjun Das said he will not sign any more films until he completes Thalapathy 64. His films, Kumki 2 and Andhagaaram are ready for release.

Reports suggest Thalapathy 64 is set against the backdrop of a college. The film is being produced by S. Xavier Britto, under his banner XB Film Creators. They officially announced his inclusion with a tweet.

The producer expressed his happiness about the opportunity to work with Vijay after a long time.

“Previously, I had the opportunity to produce three movies (Sendhoorapandi, Rasigan, Deva) of Thalapathy Vijay and I’m proud to inform you all officially, Thalapathy 64 will kick-start soon,” he had said in a press statement.

Music director Anirudh Ravichandran has been roped in as to compose music for Thalapathy 64. The Vijay-starrer is trying for an April 2020 release.