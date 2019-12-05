Home Entertainment Tamil

Harish Kalyan, Sanjay Bharathi to team up again for a supernatural thriller

Harish Kalyan and director Sanjay Bharathi, who are awaiting the release of their film Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae, will be teaming up once again for a supernatural film.

Published: 05th December 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

(From Left) Kollywood actor Harish Kalyan, producer Dhananjayan and director Sanjay Bharathi.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Harish Kalyan and director Sanjay Bharathi, who are awaiting the release of their film Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae, will be teaming up once again for a supernatural film. Produced by Dhananjayan the untitled film will go on floors in April.

Harish Kalyan has been doing romantic entertainers for a while now and we had also come up with a love story. Harish liked the script but was keen on doing something different. I had also been in touch regularly with Sanjay from the time when he assisted director Vijay and we wanted to team up for a project. When I knew how well DRN was shaping up, I got in touch with him and expressed my best wishes. That’s when he pitched me the idea for this supernatural story,” says producer Dhananjayan.

“It’s an intense subject that will also have action and romance. The film will involve a lot of CG sequences as well. Harish was impressed with the story. The pre-production work commences next week,” he adds.

