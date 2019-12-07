Atharvaa’s next is a thriller

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Atharvaa, who recently made his Telugu debut with Gaddalakonda Ganesh, the remake of Jigarthanda, will next be seen in an untitled cop thriller. The film, produced by Michael Rayappan’s Global Infotainment, will be directed by debutant filmmaker Ravindra Madhava who has previously assisted Boopathy Pandian, Susienthiran, and Koratala Siva.

“Atharvaa plays a constable in this film. He’s a normal guy, just like any of us, who finds himself in a tough situation. How he comes out of it is what the film is about. There’s a bigger conflict which cannot be revealed now. We are planning to go on floors by the end of this month. The film will be shot in and around Chennai,” says Ravindra Madhava.

Cinematographer Sakthi Saravanan, known for films such as Siva Manasula Sakthi and Mankatha, is on board to handle cinematography. The rest of the cast and crew of the film are yet to be confirmed.

Interestingly, Atharvaa, who has films such as Othaikku Othai, Kuruthi Aattam, Rukkumani Vandi Varudhu, and the remake of the Telugu film Ninnu Kori, in different stages of production, was last seen in Tamil as a cop in Sam Anton’s 100.