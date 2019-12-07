Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to share screen space after 35 years?

By Online Desk

Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have acted together in nearly 16 films and were last seen in Hindi film Geraftaar (1985), in which they shared the screen space with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, actors and close friends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan may join hands for a new project after nearly 35 years. The rumour is that 'Kaithi' director Lokesh Kanagaraj is believed to have impressed both the actors and if it materializes, he will bring them together for the first time in three decades.

According to HT reports, Lokesh met Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai recently and narrated the story. However, an official announcement regarding the project, is yet to be made but it can be expected in a couple of months.

The project, if goes as planned, will only go on the floors towards the end of 2020.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is shooting for Shankar's 'Indian 2' and also has 'Thalaivan Irukkiran' in the pipeline. Rajinikanth is prepping for his upcoming flick with director Siruthai Siva. Lokesh Kanagaraj is shooting for 'Thalapathy 64' and is also in talks with Vijay for another film.