Home Entertainment Tamil

I hope to do a film like Guna some day: Sanjay Bharathi

The young director shares that he’s influenced by his father’s style of filmmaking, and that of director Vijay, who he assisted.

Published: 12th December 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Still from director Sanjay Bharathi's ' Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae'.

Still from director Sanjay Bharathi's ' Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae'. (Photo | EPS)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Sanjay Bharathi’s phone won’t stop ringing, it seems. The director of Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae (DRN), Sanjay handles all the calls and messages with the ease of someone who has been doing it for long. And then, you remember that he probably learned it all by observing his father, actor and filmmaker Santhana Bharathi. “When you come from such a family (his grandfather is veteran actor-producer MR Santhanam), the responsibilities are high. The industry keeps a close watch on you, and there is a lot of pressure on us to deliver,” says Sanjay as we sit down to talk about the Harish Kalyan-starrer.

He explains that he knew he needed a ‘concept’ for his debut film. “I went with astrology as that idea. The hero’s characterisation was made unique by this choice,” he says. “He’s someone who is looking for a kanni raasi girl. He’s frightened of sevvaai dosham but on the other hand, the girl is someone who wants to travel to Mars.” He acknowledges that the topic of astrology is not exactly new to Tamil cinema. “Often though, it’s used in the comedy portions. As I remember, I don’t think there has ever been a film completely focused on it.”

He’s confident about the film’s appeal. “It’s a film that will make you feel nostalgic. The writing is mostly influenced by what I have personally seen and heard. The audience will remember incidents from their life as they watch this film,” says the director, who is confident that DRN will be received as an entertainer. “It’s not a film to have you laugh out loud. It is designed to make you smile — a smile that will stay on your face throughout. You will walk out with the feeling that it was a lot of fun.” Sanjay has known Harish Kalyan for years, but he says that’s not why the actor agreed to be part of this project.

“The film needed someone who is neither new nor a star. Harish also wanted to do a boy-next-door character because his last two films were intense romantic dramas. Even DRN has romance, but not as much as in his previous films.”

The film’s music is by Ghibran, a composer who’s showing interest in gravitating towards ‘commercial films’. “DRN is a pucca commercial film but Gelusil saapudra alavukku masala irukaadhu. Though this brand of cinema is new to him, Ghibran has done a great job.” Each song in the album is done by a different lyricist. “I wanted to work with as many as possible. I got the opportunity to work with Ku Karthik, Madhan Karky, Chandru, Viveka and Vignesh Shivan, and each of them brought in their respective flavour.”

The topic naturally shifts to his father, actor and director Santhana Bharathi. “Appa saw the film before its release and assured me that it would work out. He is not one to mince words, and so, it made me quite happy,” he says. “I am sure people won’t compare this film with those my father has done. I am a more commercial filmmaker. Some day though, I would love to do an intense film like Guna.” The young director shares that he’s influenced by his father’s style of filmmaking, and that of director Vijay, who he assisted. “Both of them are from different schools of filmmaking and that’s the problem (laughs). My preference is for ‘fun films’. Vijay sir’s style is more intense, and you will see those flavours in the second half of DRN.”

Sanjay has done his fair share of acting in films such as Naanga and Massu Engira Masilamani. “But I didn’t want too much of that; that’s why I got into direction. Oru round vandhen but set aagala. I want to concentrate on direction.” The dsirector has signed his second film — another collaboration with Harish Kalyan — even before the release of his first. “Dhananjayan sir called me a month back and things fell into place. It will be a supernatural film. I am planning on taking a small break of 15 days after DRN 
before beginning work on the new film.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae Sanjay Bharathi
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp