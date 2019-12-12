Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajini's upcoming film 'Darbar' gets special poster on superstar's 70th birthday

The poster features Rajinikanth walking majestically with a fiery look on his face.

Published: 12th December 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth from 'Darbar' movie.

Rajinikanth from 'Darbar' movie. (Photo | Cinema Express)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The makers of Rajinikanths upcoming Tamil film "Darbar" on Thursday released a special poster to mark the superstars 70th birthday.

The poster features Rajinikanth walking majestically with a fiery look on his face.

"Darbar", which has been directed by A.R. Murugadoss, is slated to hit the screens during Pongal in January.

The film marks his return to playing a police officer after 25 years.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing a police officer in the 1992 Tamil film "Pandian". His other police officer role includes Alex Pandian from "Moondru Mugam", which released in 1982.

At the audio launch of "Darbar" last weekend, Rajinikanth opened up on teaming up with Murugadoss for the first time.

"We couldn't think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his 'Ramana' and 'Ghajini'. I had wanted to work with him for long. When 'Kabali' and 'Kaala' were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story."

"When 'Petta' came, Murugadoss knew what kind of roles would interest me and he came up with 'Darbar' in a week's time. That's how this project was born. At one level, this movie is a suspense thriller. I am happy to have got to work with a director who blends message with entertainment, like Shankar," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's next yet-untitled Tamil film was officially launched on Wednesday here. The film will be directed by Siva, known for helming projects such as "Veeram" and "Viswasam".

This project will also star Keerthy Suresh, Meena Khushbhu in key roles. D. Imman has been roped in to compose music.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Darbar Rajinikanth 70th birthday Special Darbar poster
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp