Aadhi-starrer 'Clap' second look launched

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

The second look of Clap, starring Aadhi in the lead, was launched yesterday. The poster features the actor holding a sports clapper. The Tamil- Telugu bilingual has music by Ilaiyaraaja. Clap’s director Prithvi Aditya says every single audience member will feel a personal connection with the film.

“It’s a sports story propelled by emotions and strong performances. Unlike the recent slew of sports films, which are about a team sport, Clap is a story that focuses on the fall and rise of an athlete.”

He adds that Ilaiyarajaa has already composed three songs for the album. “Raja sir wanted to see the montages for the remaining two songs, so we’re currently editing the footageto present it to him. Meanwhile, Aadhi is in the process of losing weight to look the part of an athlete. We only have a couple of scenes remaining to wrap the shoot.” The film, which has Akanksha Singh and Krisha Kurup playing the female leads, is planned as a simultaneous release in Tamil and Telugu.