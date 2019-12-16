The fabulous three: Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan

By Express News Service

He’s probably had the best debut an actor can ever desire with a pathbreaking film and a role to kill for. He has made the best use of it too, right up to his upcoming film, Thambi, which is ready for release on December 20.



Karthi captured my attention with Paruthiveeran, his debut film, not just for potential as a star but also as an actor. The affable warm personality he’s blessed with also makes him a ‘people’s magnet’ on screen.



The recent blockbuster, Kaithi, is a good example of how well Karthi can acclimatise himself in an author-backed role. I’m probably one of the few who liked his rather tough character of a narcissist, gaslighting, abusive man seeking redemption in Kaatru Veliyidai.



A few haphazard experiments here and there, and Karthi has been having a dream run post another favourite film of mine, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru. Heroes who can carry off tough action sequences (the ones which involve fist fights and combats, jumping off running vehicles or driving them, and not just the rope-led leaps in the air) are a rarity.



Karthi seems to be specialising in that genre along with fitting himself to the contours of the role he plays. And now, Thambi’s trailer has intrigued me enough to book my ticket. And I so look forward to Karthi in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan along with Jayam Ravi, who has also been consistent with his career graph.

Another pair of actors whose films I will book a ticket for always, are Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan. Both of them have quite an interesting line-up for 2020. Sivakarthikeyan has Hero releasing this December 20, and I really liked that trailer too. Sivakarthikeyan is a little beyond the boy next door.



He is a competent actor who even in a general template film manages to engage your attention. When you give him solid material, he shines through with his simplicity and timing, be it in eliciting our laughs or our tears. Actors who can manage to do that in a snap of a finger are a rarity.

Speaking of trailers, Manikandan’s Kadaisi Vivasayi warmed my heart, what with Vijay Sethupathi wondering about how Thiruchendur Murugan is not to be found! Now, Vijay Sethupathi doesn’t have to be your ‘regular hero’ to get noticed in a film and he doesn’t have to try too hard either. The ‘blending in’ which comes naturally to him, lifts any scene, any film. The ‘man next door’ image combined with ‘wonder what he will do next’ makes us curious and attentive to his presence on screen. To have an actor who has that kind of awareness in him is rare.

Is Tamil cinema taking a turn into its purple patch in 2020, with actors backing good content, because their names on a script means business on the table? The industry is a huge field where art and commerce merge to create a value-based business, and for the audience, an experience. It is an art form which calls for individual and collective talents to be harnessed by the director into one cohesive tale. The actors are the primary tools for a good story. I named a few of my favourites here. Who are yours?