Vijay fans celebrate 50 days of Bigil, distribute onions as 'Thalapathi wanted to help poor'

They distributed 500-gm bags of  Bellary onions worth Rs 6,000 to around 100 people near Kittappa Market in Mayiladuthurai.

Vijay fans distributing onions to celebrate 50 days of Bigil

Vijay fans distributing onions to celebrate 50 days of Bigil. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Fans of actor Vijay in Mayiladuthurai distributed over 50 kg of free onions to the
underprivileged and gave a hand-powered tricycle to a differently-abled person to celebrate 50 days of the theatrical run of Vijay-starrer Bigil on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, CS 'Kutti' Gopi, 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam North district president, said, "Our Thalapathi always wanted us to help the poor. Many of the poor and lower middle class are unable to afford onions. So, around 30 of us pooled our money to buy a load of vegetables and distribute it to those who cannot
afford them. We are also happy to pool our resources and help an underprivileged
person with a disability."

Some of these fans also ate 'Man Soru' in a temple in Mayiladuthurai on October 22 for the smooth release of the film. Their move received mixed reactions from the public and netizens. This time, they are winning more appreciation.

They distributed 500-gm bags of  Bellary onions worth Rs 6,000 to around 100 people near Kittappa Market in Mayiladuthurai. The tricycle, which cost Rs 8,000, was handed over to physically challenged resident Rajiv Gandhi of Manakkudi. 

Bigil released on October 24 and is running on screens across Tamil Nadu. It has reportedly collected over Rs 200 crore so far. 

