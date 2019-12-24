Home Entertainment Tamil

'Sillukaruppatti' refreshing experience for heroine Sunaina

Though she hid her anxiety, Halitha and cinematographer Yamini somehow noticed the subtle signs of her nervousness.

Published: 24th December 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Sillukaruppatti'

Still from 'Sillukaruppatti'

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Working in director Halitha Shameem’s Sillukaruppatti was a refreshing experience for heroine Sunaina. “The first thing I noticed with Halitha was how chilled out and warm she was when she came for the narration and later, the look trials. There was no stress nor any ego hassles and things went very smoothly. I noticed the same quality of total informality on sets as well. Many directors get tense if things aren’t just right. But Halitha would just get up and move any object or come and adjust my hair if she felt it needed to be done. She wouldn’t wait to call her assistants to do the needful. She was totally a hands-on director.”

But there were a few anxious moments as well. “I was totally in awe of my co-star Samudrakani sir. We had briefly worked together in Neer Paravai but that was only for one scene. With him being such a renowned performer, I was very anxious to get my lines perfectly right in front of him. It was tough to keep up with his speed of dialogue delivery, spontaneity, and improvisation,” says Sunaina. For one scene shot inside a house, the duo had to argue. The minute-long shot had no cuts and there was total silence on the sets in preparation. “He had to yell and we had to argue, so I needed to act, remember my dialogues on cue, and react to him in anger, all at once, without a break. I was terrified, but I didn’t show it.”

Though she hid her anxiety, Halitha and cinematographer Yamini somehow noticed the subtle signs of her nervousness. “I was totally surprised when Halitha came up to me and told me to take a minute to pull
myself together before giving the shot. I don’t know how they noticed but I was so grateful for their sensitivity.”

Halitha displayed the same sensitivity towards the kids on the sets. “When they were in no mood to shoot, Halitha would play with them with toys she had specially arranged and calm them down till they were ready. She knew exactly how to ease things. It made the entire shoot of Sillukauppatti such a smooth and memorable experience for me,” says Sunaina.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sillukaruppatti heroine Sunaina
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp