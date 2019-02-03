This is what 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has to say about #MeToo, casteism and WCC

By Online Desk

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi said that love marriages are the ultimate solution for eradicating casteism in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In an interview with a Malayalam weekly, the Vikram-Vedha star said that he considers both Kerala and Tamil Nadu as his own places and hence doesn't differentiate between them.

Commenting on the long-standing social evil of casteism affecting the people of both states, the actor said, "Casteism is a form of emotional corruption. But education and love marriages will bring a change to this situation one day. I am hopeful we can bring up a generation who will eradicate casteism through love."

He also criticised people who talk so much about progressive thoughts and renaissance, but won't let go of their second names hinting caste.

About the #MeToo movement, Sethupathi said it is a positive change that would give victims the strength and moral boost to talk about assaults. Abusers are now scared that people will speak up even 10 years after a crime was committed.

"Oppression and abuse are wrong no matter in which field they are committed. The survivors should get justice. If you were violated at an age when you couldn't understand it, you should complain when you are old enough."

He said that is why organisations like Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) are relevant in the industry. Emphasizing the need of a similar body in the Tamil film industry, the actor said it will happen soon no matter how hard some try to stop it.

WCC, an association of female actors and artists, was targetted, trolled and mercilessly attacked online following their strong position against male superstars. But the organisation steadfastly continued with its fight against misogyny and patriarchy prevalent in the Malayalam film industry.

Vijay Sethupathi, who fondly called as 'Makkal Selvan' by fans, questioned the validity of the argument that portrays women 'impure' because of the menstrual cycle and also commented on the controversies surrounding the Sabarimala temple.

"The Chief Minister is right on the Sabarimala issue. I don't understand why there is so much ruckus about it.

Women have to bear certain pain every month. We all know why it happens and it is a holy thing thanks to which we all are here. It is much easier to be a man and people should understand that," 24 News quoted him as saying.