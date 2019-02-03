Home Entertainment Tamil

This is what 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has to say about #MeToo, casteism and WCC

He criticised people who talk so much about progressive thoughts and renaissance, but won't let go of their second names hinting caste. 

Published: 03rd February 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathi

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi (Facebook Photo)

By Online Desk

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi said that love marriages are the ultimate solution for eradicating casteism in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In an interview with a Malayalam weekly, the Vikram-Vedha star said that he considers both Kerala and Tamil Nadu as his own places and hence doesn't differentiate between them. 

Commenting on the long-standing social evil of casteism affecting the people of both states, the actor said, "Casteism is a form of emotional corruption. But education and love marriages will bring a change to this situation one day. I am hopeful we can bring up a generation who will eradicate casteism through love."

ALSO READ | CM Pinarayi is cool, his stand on Sabarimala is right, says fan Vijay Sethupathi

He also criticised people who talk so much about progressive thoughts and renaissance, but won't let go of their second names hinting caste. 

About the #MeToo movement, Sethupathi said it is a positive change that would give victims the strength and moral boost to talk about assaults. Abusers are now scared that people will speak up even 10 years after a crime was committed.

"Oppression and abuse are wrong no matter in which field they are committed. The survivors should get justice. If you were violated at an age when you couldn't understand it, you should complain when you are old enough."

He said that is why organisations like Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) are relevant in the industry. Emphasizing the need of a similar body in the Tamil film industry, the actor said it will happen soon no matter how hard some try to stop it.

ALSO READ | WCC: A collective fight against misogyny and patriarchy

WCC, an association of female actors and artists, was targetted, trolled and mercilessly attacked online following their strong position against male superstars. But the organisation steadfastly continued with its fight against misogyny and patriarchy prevalent in the Malayalam film industry.

Vijay Sethupathi, who fondly called as 'Makkal Selvan' by fans, questioned the validity of the argument that portrays women 'impure' because of the menstrual cycle and also commented on the controversies surrounding the Sabarimala temple.

ALSO READ | Vijay Sethupathi begins dubbing for Sindhubaadh

"The Chief Minister is right on the Sabarimala issue. I don't understand why there is so much ruckus about it. 

Women have to bear certain pain every month. We all know why it happens and it is a holy thing thanks to which we all are here. It is much easier to be a man and people should understand that," 24 News quoted him as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women in Cinema Collective WCC Vijay Sethupathi MeToo movement #MeToo Kollywood Casting couch Tamil cinema Mollywood Makkal Selvan Pinarayi Vijayan Menstruation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp