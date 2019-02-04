Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya confirms her wedding with Vishagan Vanangamudi

Soundarya had earlier married industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010 and they filed for divorce in 2016 and then got separated.

soundarya_rajinikanth_wedding

Soundarya Rajinikanth is all set to tie the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is known for helming films such as "Kochadaiiyaan" and "VIP 2', on Monday said she will tie the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi.

The wedding is slated to take place here on February 11.

"One week to go. Bride mode. Ved Vishagan Soundarya," she tweeted.

This will be Soundarya's second marriage.

Soundarya had earlier married industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010 and they filed for divorce in 2016 and then got separated. They share a son, Ved.

Having started her career as a graphic designer, Soundarya has worked in films such as "Baba", "Majaa", "Sandakozhi" and "Sivaji".

Soundarya Rajinikanth with mother Latha, cousin Anirudh and son Ved. (Photo | Facebook)

She made her directorial debut with her father starrer "Kochadaiiyaan".

Vishagan, on the other hand, made his acting debut in 2018 with Tamil thriller "Vanjagar Ulagam".

