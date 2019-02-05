Home Entertainment Tamil

Sasikumar’s next goes on floors

Sasikumar has Naadodigal 2, Kombu Vacha Singamda, Kennedy Club and Enai Noki Paayum Thota in the pipeline.

Published: 05th February 2019

The cast and crew of Sasikumar 19.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

It looks like 2019 is going to be Sasikumar’s busiest year yet. The actor, who was seen in Petta last month, has Naadodigal 2, Kombu Vacha Singamda, Kennedy Club and Enai Noki Paayum Thota in the pipeline.

It’s now known that the director-turned-actor has signed an untitled film with debutant director Kathir, who had previously assisted Sundar C.

About the film that is tentatively titled Sasikumar 19, Kathir says, “It’s a commercial family-entertainer with a mix of both village and city backdrops. It will be completely different from what you have seen so far in a Sasikumar film. We have commenced shooting in Chennai; the rest of the film will be shot in Malaysia and Pollachi.”

Starring Nikki Galrani as the female lead, the film also boasts of an ensemble cast with about 30 artistes, including Vijaykumar, Singampuli, Rekha, Manobala and Nirosha.

The Senthur Films International production went on floors yesterday after a formal launch. National Award-winning editor VJ Sabu Joseph has been roped in for the film. Sam CS will handle the music, while Siddharth of Thirudan Police fame is on board as the cinematographer.

The film’s title will be revealed with the first look, after the completion of the Pollachi schedule.

