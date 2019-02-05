Home Entertainment Tamil

Shweta Tripathi trained with circus artists for her Tamil film debut 'Mehandi Circs'

"Mehandi Circus" focuses on the relationship between a woman from the troupe and a youngster in Kodaikanal which blossoms when a travelling circus troupe visits the hill town.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

shweta_tripathi

Shweta Tripathi in Mehandi Circus. (Photo | Screengrab)

By IANS

Shweta trains with circus artists for her Tamil film debut

MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Tripathi trained with real circus artists for her first Tamil film, "Mehandi Circus".

The actress essays the title role, Mehandi, who is a circus performer in the upcoming romance drama.

"I am really excited as this is my first Tamil film. It was a great learning to train with real circus artists. I always knew from books and shows that the lives of circus artists are not easy, but spending time and learning from them made me realise the amount of effort they put in and how they constantly jostle between life and death," Shweta said in a statement.

"They don't have good quality harnesses or any of the safety equipments that international artists do but it's their sheer grit to excel that is inspirational."

She trained with professionals from various states out of which one of the performers hailing from the Theni district of Tamil Nadu helped in training Shweta with a risky stunt.

"I trained and also shot with a real circus troupe from Chinnamanur and Madurai in Tamil Nadu named Raja Circus for the film. I practiced the little nuances like walking and bowing.

"I also learned to throw the knife although I don't have to do it in the film. Sometimes I think that it's very important to know and understand every aspect of the act," Shweta said.

A love story set in the 90s, "Mehandi Circus" focuses on the relationship between a woman from the troupe and a youngster in Kodaikanal which blossoms when a travelling circus troupe visits the hill town.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shweta Tripathi Mehandi Circus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp