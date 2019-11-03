Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta to release on November 29, GVM's next titled 'Joshua'

By Express News Service

Gautham Vasudev Menon fans had a field day when the director took to Twitter and gave a series of updates about his current and future projects.

We had previously reported that Gautham Menon will be joining hands with Vels Film International for a new film, which would star Puppy-fame Varun in the lead. This project has now been titled Joshua, with the tagline Imai Pol Kaakha.

Incidentally, it was also announced that Vels Film International will be releasing Gautham's long-delayed project, 'Enai Nokki Paayum Thota', starring Dhanush and Mega Akash, on November 29.

Gautham took to Twitter to thank producer Ishari Ganesh for helping him ‘realise his vision’ and for coming on board to release ENPT. Adding that they have agreed to take a journey forward together, he asked his fans to be ready for more announcements from the production side.

The filmmaker also revealed the first look poster of Joshua, calling it a 'complete action flick'. He clarified that Joshua is not the same as his previously-shelved project, Yohan, but instead is an "equally big idea" that needed a big producer.

In addition, Gautham complimented his hero Varun and stunt director Yannick Ben for pulling off some stylish action sequences in Joshua.

Joshua also features debutant Raahei as the female lead. Several sources state that AR Rahman has been approached to compose music for the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on Valentine’s day, next year.

Meanwhile, Gautham is playing the antagonist in GV Prakash's next directed by Mathimaran.

GVM also revealed that the Vikram-starrer 'Dhruva Natchathiram' is in the post-production stage and is heading towards release.

(With online desk inputs)

(This article was originally published by cinemaexpress.com)