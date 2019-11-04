AVM returns to production with Andha Naal

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Legendary production house AVM, which has produced more than 300 films in various languages, returns to cinema with a thriller, titled Andha Naal. Incidentally, this was the title of their 1954 film that starred Sivaji Ganesan and Pandari Bai in the lead. The new film, which is directed by Vivy and stars Aryan Shyam in the lead, had its first look poster released by Rajinikanth recently.

“Andha Naal is about a director and his group of assistants stuck in a house where they go to for a story discussion. The house has a dark past and their struggles to get out of that house forms the rest of the film. It might sound like a horror film but it’s actually a crime-thriller. The film is packed with a lot of suspense and the audience are sure to be thrilled by it,” says Aryan Shyam.

The film, which also stars Imman Annachi and Rajkumar of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom-fame, had its shooting wrapped up recently, and is currently in post-production stage. The makers are planning to release the film by this year-end. Co-produced by R Raghunandan for Green Magic Entertainment, Andha Naal will be director Vivy’s second film after his yet-to-be-released Narai, which stars senior actors such as Sangili Murugan, Santhana Bharathi, Junior Balaiah and Nalinikanth. Aryan Shyam, meanwhile, will be a part of the Kannada remake of Pariyerum Perumal for which the actor will commence shooting from this month’s end.